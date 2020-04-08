FIFA confirm new transfer window plans as football prepares for life after coronavirus

The transfer window will be rethought with the end of the current season and the start of the next one set to have new dates due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic

FIFA will allow summer transfer windows to be moved “so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season”.

The governing body has confirmed plans for when players will be free to move between clubs this year amid the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 has seen the current season suspended, and the 2019/20 campaign has subsequently been delayed.

Leagues across Europe still intend to complete their seasons, although the Premier League is suspended indefinitely as things stand.

It remains unclear when football will return in the UK and beyond, but the situation surrounding transfers has become clearer following FIFA’s latest announcement today.

A statement from the governing body read: “With regard to transfer windows, again, it is necessary to adjust the normal regulatory position to the new factual circumstances.

“Accordingly, FIFA will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.

“At the same time, FIFA will try to ensure, where possible, an overall level of coordination and will also bear in mind the need to protect the regularity, integrity and proper functioning of competitions, so that the sporting results of any competition are not unfairly disrupted.”

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is one of the most high-profile players who could be on the move this summer at Borussia Dortmund.

And the confirmation from FIFA regarding the plans for the transfer window will be a boost for the Red Devils.

There are 67 Premier League players out of contract at the end of the season whose futures still need sorting amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League is desperate to conclude the current campaign at all costs – even if this means staging games in October.

Top-flight clubs face having to pay back broadcast rights of £762m if the season doesn’t get finished due to the coronavirus pandemic.