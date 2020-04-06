Final Fantasy 7 Remake Darts Guide: How to get Luck Up materia in Chapter 4

One of the most aggravating mini-games in Final Fantasy VII Remake is the darts game – here’s what you can do to max out your odds and win

SPOILERS FOR FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE BELOW

Final Fantasy 7 Remake gives you the chance to bond with the members of AVALANCHE in the Seventh Heaven bar by playing darts, aiming to beat the members’ score.

When you first get chance to examine the darts board and the score sheet in Chapter 3, you’ll notice that Wedge is sitting pretty on the top spot – he only took an impressive 8 darts to clear his score.

To win, then, you’ll need to clear your score in only 7 darts. It’s tough, but it’s achievable – to be honest, we found some of it is a matter of RNG over skill, but perseverance will see you through it.

Your prize for clearing the mini-game is a Luck Up materia, which Wedge will give to you once you try to leave Seventh Heaven.

This is a massively useful item to get early in the game as you can start levelling it up early, and take advantage of improved Critical Hit rates and the likelihood you’ll nab items from enemies with the Steal ability.

Darts can be tricky in Final Fantasy 7 Remake thanks to the slightly random element of ‘drif’t’ that occurs on most of your shots.

Here’s what you need to know to maximise your chances at lowering your score in 7 shots.

• You need to press X to throw darts, and the smaller the area of your targeting reticule, the more accurate your dart will be.

• If you throw when the reticule is extended, the dart may land anywhere in the given area – this can be handy if you’ve missed your window for a perfect shot and want to gamble landing the dart in your chosen area, though.

• For the first two rounds, aim to get triple 20 as often as possible (that’s the thin red bar on the inner ring, right above the bullseye). This will be the quickest, most efficient way of reducing your score.

• You will have roughly 2 seconds for each dart when you can focus your aim – use this time to get a feel for the ‘drift’ on the reticule, and try to use the analogue stick very delicately to resist it.

• There are two opportunities to get a Perfect throw per dart – don’t rush! If you’re not lined up by the first window, focus on correcting the drift for the second one.

• Some shots are harder than others – don’t be discouraged. You’ll be able to ‘waste’ two darts that don’t hit triple 20 and still be able to mop up in 7 darts overall.

• When you can win the game on the next dart, the area of the dartboard you need to hit will glow – we’ve found these shots to be quite forgiving, so focus, throw, and you should be home free.

• You can try this mini-game as many times as you need, so if you’re getting frustrated, go do something else in-game or in real life and come back to it with fresh hands.

• We recommend completing this mini-game before leaving Seventh Heaven in Chapter 6.