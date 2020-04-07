Final Fantasy 7 Remake Hell House Guide: How to beat Hell House in Chapter 9

Hell House can be one of the most challenging boss fights in the game if you don’t go in prepared – here’s what you need to know

One of the goofiest, oddest enemies in the original Final Fantasy VII game was Hell House – a random encounter enemy you may have encountered out in the Slums of Midgar.

Now, the odd abode has been upgraded to boss fight status, and you’ll have to beat the infernal architecture if you want to progress in the story.

You will need to fight Hell House in Chapter 9, when you fight your way through a series of encounters in the Sector 5 colosseum in order to get an audience with Don Corneo.

Like many bosses in Final Fantasy VII Remake, good preparation is key – so make sure you go into battle with the right items and magic equipped.

Here’s how you kill it.

Step 1: Preparation

You’re going to be going into the Hell House fight with just Cloud and Aerith, and both are going to have a role to play in this fight.

Between the two of them, make sure you’ve got as much offensive elemental magic equipped as possible – you’re going to be relying heavily tiered Aero, Fire, Blizzard and Thunder spells in this fight.

If possible, link one elemental spell to Cloud’s sword, so that it’s imbued (we chose Ice because it was always Hell House’s first weakness).

Next, ensure you’ve either got enough healing items to weather an assault or two (there’s a vending machine in the room before the fight) or make sure one of you party knows Cura.





Step 2: Phase One

The Hell House has four main phases, getting progressively harder each time.

The house is susceptible to elemental damage, but it’ll drink spells if you use the wrong ones at the wrong time.

In the first Phase, simply avoid the house’s attacks and use Cloud to chip damage away with normal moves. When you have a bar of ATB, use Blizzard/Blizzara/Blizzaga to Pressure it. Then have Cloud use Focused Thrust to knock it into Stagger.

The announcers will mention its windows: this is the key to keeping on top of the House – observe the colour of the glass, and respond with appropriate magic.

If they’re white, use Fire materia. If they’re green, use Thunder materia. If they’re red, use Ice. If they’re yellow, use Wind.

Step 3: Phases Two and Three

Now you’ve made the House mad.

After a short cutscene, it’ll go out of reach and start firing chairs at you (yes, really). Let the AI companion take care of itself, and you can focus on evading/blocking chairs as they rain down on you.

We played these ranged bits as Aerith so we could use her ranged attacks to continually charge our ATB gauge.

The House will come back to ground level and it’ll start using a series of elemental moves – an electric attack that’ll chase you down, a wind attack that’ll pull you in from mid- to close-range, a fire attack that sweeps in a radial burst around it, and an ice attack that juts from its base and deals close-range damage.

Once again, observe the windows and pelt it with counter-elemental magic. You should get a Stagger fairly quickly.

During this Phase, the House will start summoning ‘God Mode’ barrier that’s more or less impenetrable.

Timing is essential: before most of its attacks, it will have a charging animation – always keep a bar of ATB in reserve and use these opportunities to hit it with a counter spell. This should interrupt its dangerous attacks and give Cloud a chance to get a Focused Thrust in when it’s pressured, allowing for more Stagger opportunities.

If you get a Summon chance, use Fat Chocobo since it’s non-elemental damage is more reliable that Shiva or Ifrit’s type-based damage.

Step 4: Phase Four

Now Hell House can fly, for some reason.

Switch to Aerith, press O to avoid incoming chairs and try to get a few attacks in to keep your ATB charged. You’ll see a countdown (Three… Two… One…) appear over the House.

Make sure you have MP reserves (a small gate opens at the edge of the arena for this Phase that drops crates with MP shards in) and wait for the shield to drop.

The second it goes down, hit the House with the corresponding spell. To make it come crashing to earth. If it lands the aerial attack, both characters take over 1000 damage – avoid that at all costs.

Rinse, repeat and you should polish off Hell House with just one more Stagger.