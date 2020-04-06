Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to beat Whack-a-Box mini-game, get Spectral Cogwheel

One of the oddest additions to Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the Whack-a-Box challenge, but mastering this tricky mini-game can reward you with a great item

SPOILERS FOR FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE BELOW

Final Fantasy 7 Remake often navigates away from the serious tone of the original game and becomes something altogether more ‘quirky’.

A great example of this is in the mini-games: throughout the game, you’re offered the chance to participate in offbeat challenges that can give you win rare or unique items.

Once you hit Chapter 8, Budding Bodyguard, one of the children Aerith looks after will grant you access to a secret hideout for kids in the Sector 5 Slums.

Head to Leaf House, where Folia will ask you to round up five kids that have scattered in the Slums. Do a lap of the area, and you’ll pick up all five pretty easily (look for the green ‘!’ above their heads if you’re struggling).

One of the kids will ask you to defeat the ‘Toad King’ in their hideout – so head back to their lair, jump back into the area where you rescued the kids earlier, and use Ice magic to get one over on the mini-boss.

After completing this mission, the kids in the Slums will grant you access to a special mini-game called Whack-a-Box.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Hell House Guide | Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to unlock, beat Fat Chocobo | Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Tips to unlock and beat Shiva | How long Is Final Fantasy 7 Remake? | Final Fantasy 7 Remake Moogle Medals Guide | Final Fantasy 7 Remake Darts Guide | Final Fantasy 7 Remake Whack-a-Box guide | Final Fantasy 7 Remake Download Size | Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to decorate the Leaf House

There are three tiers of prizes available to players that want to take the Whack-a-Box challenge, and they are:

• 10,000 points – An Elixer

• 20,000 points – A Crescent Moon charm

• 30,000 points – A spectral cogwheel

• Participation prize – A moogle medal

The mini-game is pretty straight-forward: Cloud will be put into an arena with many crates, all marked with a numerical value ranging from 50 to 1,500.

The higher the value of the box, the more durability it will have and the more attacks you’ll need to use to break it.

Getting to 30,000 can be tricky, but unlocking the Spectral Cogwheel in Chapter 8 is certainly worth it, so a guide to reaching that lofty goal can be found below.

The Spectral Cogwheel is an asset because it can quickly fill the limit gauge of players you’re not directly controlling – giving it to Aerith in Chapter 8/9 boss fights means she is rewarded limit meter for casting spells, and makes some side missions much, much easier.

We managed to score 32,300 on our second attempt of the mini-game, and used a couple of tricks to do so:

• Equip the item you got for defeating the Toad King – the Spiked Bat – before entering the challenge.

• 50 and 100 point crates can be easily destroyed by Cloud’s Square, Square, Square, (HOLD) Square combo – if you knock stacks of crates down, charging Square to do his AoE spin will mop them up.

• Just before the first 1,500 crate, look to your right/behind you – break the red box and gain a bonus 10 seconds. There is another of these boxes in the second area (covered with corrugated iron) if you turn left at the 1,500 crates.

• To efficiently break the 1500 crates, switch to Punisher Mode and hit Square, (HOLD) Square to do a high-damaging combo that’ll fill your ATB bar very quickly. Once filled, perform Braver twice. This will break the boxes very quickly if you have the Spiked Bat equipped.

• Once you break into the area after the second set of 1,500 crates, ignore most of the ‘smaller’ boxes and focus on breaking through two more 1,500 boxes and getting into the ‘boss arena’ part of the level.

• In this area, head straight for the central pile and use the Punisher Square, (HOLD) Square combo to break as many crates as possible in one go. Use the Operator spin attack to mop up others, including a +10 second box, and then head to the two 1,500 crates to the left. Use Brave and Punisher combos to break these, and you should be in the 30,000 area. You should have a good 10-20 seconds left to mop up more crates if you need to.

• If you’re struggling, remember to orientate Cloud ahead of each attack – don’t just mash Square. Using a second or two to make sure you’re lined up for optimum whacking is better than wasting 4/5 seconds on an attack chain that’s only hitting a couple of boxes.