Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to get Chocobo and Moogle Summon materia

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chocobo and Moogle Summon materia is easy to miss in Chapter 6. Here’s a quick guide to make sure you grab it early.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake has a new spin on how summon materia can be obtained and for the most part this involves undertaking VR missions with Chadley the Shinra secret research guide.

For most Summons, such a Shiva and Fat Chocobo, you will engage them in a fight in VR.

However, occasionally you’ll also have a chance to pick up materia, including Summon materia, in the open world as you explore.

They’re not that easy to find and sometimes require players going off the beaten path to either locate them or create a passageway to obtain them.

Surprisingly quite early on in the game, you can also obtain the Chocobo and Moogle Summon materia.

Read on, we’ll explain how to get the Chocobo and Moogle materia in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and make sure you don’t miss out.

You’ll find the Chocobo and Moogle summon materia during Chapter 6 when Cloud, Barrett and Tifa are maneuvering around the Sector 4 Plate.

Most of this section of the game involves turning off sun lamps to eventually allow players to cross a bridge/lift that takes the team to the Sector 4 Mako reactor.

During the process, you’ll have to cross a set of large industrial fans which are turned on and spinning. You should be able to spot a glowing red Summon materia.

This is where you can obtain the Chocobo and Moogle summon materia during Chapter 6. But how do you get there?

The next step involves turning off all Sun lamps, which should allow for enough power to travel across another smaller bridge/lift.

Make sure you collect the materia before leaving the ‘Plate Mid-Level’ area. Otherwise you won’t be able to return.

Cross the bridge/lift towards where the spinning fans are. This should lead to a small area with a ladder that leads to the ‘Plate Ventilation Facilities – Control Room’.

Incidentally, you can also obtain the Electric de Chocobo album in this room from the potions machine.

There’s a connecting room that requires you to overcome a few enemies in the space of a minute. Do this as quick as you can and shut down the terminal on the far side of the room in the time. If you fail, you can repeat it until you succeed.

Once successful the terminal will allow you to shut down the fans and if you head through the door that opens you can enter the wind tunnel to collect the Chocobo and Moogle summon materia.

It’s also worth noting that in doing so this also clears the ‘Inside the Ventilation fan’ discovery and earns PS4 players the ‘Cleanup Crew’ trophy. So if you’re gunning for that platinum you’re going to need this anyway.

Be sure to check out all our Final Fantasy 7 Remake guides on the links above and below for more help should you need it!