Final Fantasy 7 Remake Moogle Medals: How to get them, Mog Shop location, prices – GUIDE

Final Fantasy 7 Remake introduces a special kind of currency called Moogle Medals that can be exchanged for quest items, equipment, and more besides

SPOILERS FOR FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE BELOW

From almost right at the very start of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll start collecting items from chests and breakable boxes called Moogle Medals.

Though you cannot start redeeming these items until you unlock the Mog Shop (run by a small boy in a Moogle costume that ‘just wants to make people happy’), it’s definitely worth collecting as many of the items as you can before the shop is available.

Moogle Medals can be traded for some very useful items – from books that give characters SP to level up their weapons to items necessary to complete quests.

En route to Chapter 8, sniff out all hidden corners – search for breakable boxes and hidden chests, and find as many as you can.

Here’s everything you need to know about Moogle Medals and the Mog Shop in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Mog Shop will open up once you’re about halfway into Chapter 8, and have rescued two of the kids from monsters in the hideout.

Once you return to the hideout, Oates will tell you people in the Slums need your help and a series of side missions will become available.

You will need to buy a Moogle Membership Card for 1 Mog Medal in order to access Mog’s inventory.

One missions requires you to talk to Mog – a small boy in a Moogle costume – who will offer you items in exchange for Moogle Medals.

Here’s his initial inventory:

Items

Graveyard Key – 1 medal

Gold Saucer music disc – 1 medal

Ether – 2 medals

Weapons, armour, accessories

Silver Staff (Aerith) – 2 medals

Whistlewind scarf (ATB slightly filled at start of battle) – 3 medals

Salvation badge (+healing spell effect at under 25% health) – 1 medal

Manuscrtipts (these give each character +10 skill points)

The Art of Swordplay – 5 medals

Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. 1 – 5 medals

Way of the Fist – 5 medals

Telluric Scriptures Vol. 1 – 5 medals

If you’re coming up short with Moogle Medals, there’s a surefire way to grind them out… though it may take a while.

Once you’ve unlocked the Mog Shop, go around the Sector 5 Slums and complete every mission you can find – to do this, you will need to purchase the Graveyard Key from Mog for one medal, so keep at least one spare or buy it right away.

Once you have completed all the missions and unlocked the Whack-a-Box minigame, you can start grinding Moogle Medals. The rewards for the mini-game are as follows:

• 10,000 points – An Elixer

• 20,000 points – A Crescent Moon charm

• 30,000 points – A Spectral Cogwheel

• Participation prize – A moogle medal

As far as we can tell, you can get unlimited Moogle Medals by competing in the challenge, so you can just boot up the mini-game and let the timer run down for the two minutes as often as you like.

You may want to give the Whack-a-Box challenge a go until you get to 30,000 points, too – the Spectral Cogwheel is certainly worth unlocking.

If you need to clear Mog out of his inventory and don’t have enough medals to do so, grinding out the mini-game is foolproof method… it just may take you a while.