Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 release date: When is FFVII PS4 sequel coming out?

Square Enix’s latest game retells the beginning of the Final Fantasy VII story – but when can players expect to play the next instalment of the game?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a smash hit – players around the world are loving the re-told story of the PSOne game almost as much as they loved the original game.

But last week’s new release only tells part of the story – quite a small part of the overall Final Fantasy VII narrative, in fact.

As you wrap up the events in the newly launched Remake, you may be left wondering when the next instalment in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project will launch, and when you’ll be able to play it.

To date, Square Enix has not formally announced a release date for the next game – but we’re confident it’s in the works, and we’re hoping that the fawning reaction to the first part of the episodic project inspires the developer to announce more news in good time.

For what it’s worth when it comes to timescale, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was first announced back at E3 2015 after it had been rumoured for years and years.

Between announcement and launch, players had to wait an excruciating five years.

But comments from Square Enix staff suggest we won’t have to wait that long for a sequel.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer – and FF brand veteran – Yoshinori Kitase revealed that planning for Part 2 was already taking place in an interview back in 2019.

“While the development team finish the first game in the project, we are continuing to plan and outline the overall volume of content for the second,” Kitase mentioned at E3 2019.

“Due to the work already done on the first game we anticipate development of the second game to be more efficient.

“We have our own internal schedule and plan, but for now we’d like to focus our information on the first game in the project.”

Then, in November 2019, Remake director Tetsuya Nomura elaborated on the company’s plans:

“We’ve already begun working on the next one as well, but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar.”

So whilst we don’t have a specific release date to look forward to, at least we know a follow-up title is in the works.

We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.