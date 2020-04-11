Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 download Size – full file size for PlayStation install

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a big game, for sure – and it’ll take up a chunk of space on your PS4 hard drive

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake is a big game.

Even thought the game is simply the first ‘chapter’ of Final Fantasy 7 (covering the start of the game through to the part where the crew leaves Midgar), the experience is pretty hefty and will take a decent amount of time to beat.

This is reflected in the game’s file size, too, with the download for Final Fantasy 7 Remake weighing in at a whopping 90.66GB.

Once the download has started, you’ll be able to start playing the game once about 10GB of data has been downloaded to your machine.

This is going on the review copy of the game we’ve been using, but the boxart for the title notes that players may need “100GB minimum” to ensure they can download the game on their system.

This may mean a Day One patch is on the way for the title, or simply that the odd way the PS4 storage system works calls for more space than is necessary simply to get the game on your system.

Players that are opting for the physical version of the game may also want to note that the title will be available over 2 Blu-Ray discs , not just one (as most PS4 games are).

We have been playing a digital version of the title, so we’re not sure at the time of writing which point the game will require you to swap out your first disc and insert the second.

We’ll let you know as soon as we find out.