Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release Date: PS4 digital preload time finally begins

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date is fast approaching but for some PS4 players it just good a little bit closer, even if its a whopping big download.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a long time in the making and its likely set to be one of the biggest games of the year, but thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s also going to have one of the most bizarre launches ever.

Officially, the game isn’t due for release until 10 April 2020, however, some stores have shipped the game early in Australia and Europe with the blessing of Square-Enix. This isn’t the case in America, however.

Thanks to the early launch fans also know that the game has a pretty sizeable 100 GB download size, so you’ll want to clear some space on your PS4 HDD.

Especially if you’re still sticking it out with a base level PS4 that only had a 500GB HDD.

To muddle the situation further, the publisher has today confirmed that the game will not release early for digital pre-order customers.

Despite this somewhat bizarre launch, there is some good news for some sections of the fanbase as today Square Enix brought forward their digital pre-load for the game.

At the time of writing this is only for players in North America and Japan on the PlayStation Store.

“Digital pre-load will also be available soon in Europe and Australia to ensure that players are ready to jump straight in to the streets of Midgar when the game releases worldwide on April 10.” Square explained.

“We know that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many people having to stay at home, some of you may be experiencing extra pressure on your internet bandwidth. We wanted to give all our fans some extra time to download the game” said the game’s producer, Yoshinori Kitase.

In addition, Square have also unveiled their final trailer giving fans an even deeper look at the games key beats and a more detailed look at some of the games wide selection of characters.

Those who haven’t played the game can also pick up the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Demo on the PlayStation 4 store to experience everything the game has to offer.

The demo includes the opening chapter from the game and players who download the demo before May 11, 2020 will also receive an exclusive PlayStation 4 system theme when the full game launches.