Final Fantasy 7 Remake review round-up and Metacritic score latest

Final Fantasy 7 Remake reviews have gone live ahead of the PS4 exclusive’s big release date this Friday. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the biggest games of 2020 and is arguably the most demanded game of the century. And after a wait that has spanned almost two decades, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally launching in just a few days time.

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch critics have had their say, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake reviews getting published on Monday. At the time of writing has an 87 per cent Metacritic rating based on 72 reviews and an 88 per cent Top Critic average on OpenCritic. Express.co.uk were one of the ones who were lucky enough to go hands on with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake ahead of launch. In our review we awarded the FF7 Remake a full five star rating, saying the PS1 JRPG revival is well worth the wait.

You can find out what a number of critics think of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake in the review round-up below… “Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement. “The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. “For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. “It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. “For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.

“Final Fantasy VII Remake is not what I expected. “It’s a grand, ambitious, beautiful experiment, a bold new take on a game that millions of people remember fondly. “It sometimes feels shackled by the weight of two decades worth of expectations, but it handles those restraints with aplomb. “I certainly can’t wait to see what’s next. As a great man named Barret Wallace once said: There ain’t no getting off this train we on.” “I feel safe in saying that, for the most part, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake gave me everything I was looking for. “What I think it got right another fan may disagree with, and that doesn’t mean either of us are wrong. “Changes have been made, but the core essence and spirit of Final Fantasy 7 has been preserved brilliantly.