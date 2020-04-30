Final section of new Genoa bridge slots into place two years after 43 were killed when it collapsed

27 SHARES Share Tweet

A final section of the new Genoa bridge was slotted into place on Tuesday, two years after 43 people were killed when a colossal stretch of the highway collapsed.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stood beneath the gleaming structure and took solace in its completion amid the coronavirus pandemic which has wiped out nearly 27,000 of his people.

‘This cannot be a day of celebration. But today a new light shines on Italy,’ Conte said as flags fluttered around him. The new bridge ‘symbolises the whole of Italy. An Italy that can rise up again, that will roll up its sleeves, that will not allow itself to be beaten,’ he added.

A siren sounded as the last vast section of deck was put in place and one side of Liguria’s Polcevera valley was finally reconnected with the other, and ships in Genoa’s port sounded their horns in reply.

The maritime city’s Morandi highway collapsed during heavy rain on August 14, 2018, hurling dozens of cars and several trucks onto railway tracks below.

The bridge had been riddled with structural problems for decades, leading to expensive maintenance, and its collapse threw the spotlight on Italy’s creaking infrastructure.

Italian architect Renzo Piano designed the replacement, giving it a curved, gleaming underbelly evoking the hull of a ship in tribute to Genoa’s maritime history.

The high-tech structure will have maintenance robots running along its length to spot weathering or erosion, as well as a special dehumidification system to limit corrosion.

‘In building the bridge we’ve been up against time, against the elements, against bad weather, against all the difficulties we’ve faced,’ Pietro Salini, CEO of Italy’s biggest builder Salini Impregilo, told journalists last week.

‘While the rest of the country was wondering how to shut down (as Italy went into lockdown in early March), here the question was how to go on,’ said Salini, whose company is rebuilding the bridge with shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Completion work for the new structure measuring about a kilometre (half a mile) will include tarmacking and the installation of transparent wind barriers and solar panels. Stringent road tests will follow.

‘We hope to have the first traffic cross the bridge by the end of July,’ Salini said.

Architect Piano, a Genoa native whose building designs include the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris and The Shard in London, said the celebrations would be muted out of respect for the victims and their families.

Autostrade, which runs almost half of Italy’s motorway network, has been accused of failing to maintain the bridge amid allegations of falsified safety reports and in-house pressure to slash maintenance costs.

Atlantia, the parent group of Autostrade, is controlled by the powerful Benetton family.

Autostrade is under judicial investigation, along with several transport ministry officials, for culpable homicide.

A total of 74 people are accused in the legal case, which has seen investigators use a super computer to trawl through thousands of documents and files seized from Autostrade offices and the transport ministry.