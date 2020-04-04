Final WrestleMania 36 match card revealed: Roman Reigns and more WWE superstars AXED

WWE made some enormous changes to the match card ahead of WrestleMania 36.

WWE will host a total of 16 matches at WrestleMania 36, which will include some major changes to what was initially scheduled. Vince McMahon’s promotion didn’t follow the example of other sports, like the NBA, NHL, Premier League and UEFA which suspended their season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to go ahead with WrestleMania.

The wrestling giants had to move Mania from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida where they taped the whole event on Wednesday and Thursday behind closed doors. The show will air on April 4 and 5 as a two-part episode with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski as the special guest host. WWE tried to evade the ongoing COVID-19 crisis by imposing some strict rules among talent and staff as everyone would go through daily medical checks and would spend the entirety of their day isolated in a hotel room when they weren’t needed at the PC before the Show of Shows. But the deadly virus has affected the wrestling corporation’s plans as Roman Reigns pulled out of the event due to his history of leukaemia, which makes him immunocompromised.

Therefore, Reigns will not be challenging Universal Champion Goldberg and will thus be replaced by Braun Strowma According to Wrestling Inc, SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz is also reportedly ill and is therefore removed from the event where he was supposed to team up with John Morrison and take on The New Day as well as The Usos in a Triple Threat Match. Instead, WWE booked Morrison in a Ladder Match against either Jimmy or Jey Uso while Miz remains in quarantine. Rey Mysterio was supposed to challenge US Champion Andrade but is now self-isolating whereas the title-holder suffered an injury.

After his match against Mysterio was axed, the US Champion was set to team up with Angel Garza and challenge RAW Tag team Champions Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits – the bout is still set to go ahead but El Idolo will be replaced by Austin Theory. Dana Brooke was also scheduled to be part of a Six Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship but has also self-isolated. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will defend her title in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre Universal Champion Goldberg vs Braun Strowman (Changed from Goldberg vs Roman Reigns) NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Lacey Evans vs Sasha Banks vs Naomi vs Tamina Snuka RAW Tag TeamChampions The Street Profits vs Angel Garza and Austin Theory (Changed from The Street Profits vs Angel Garza and US Champion Andrade) Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison vs One of the Usos (Ladder Match) (Changed from The Miz and John Morrison vs The New Day vs The Usos)