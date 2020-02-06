Finland will offer fathers as much paid leave as new mothers

Finland’s woman-led government has today announced plans to give fathers the same amount of paid parental leave as mothers.

Paternity leave for new fathers is set to be extended to nearly seven months, the same as maternity leave.

The centre-left government led by Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister at 34, says the ‘radical reform’ is intended to promote equality and boost birth rates.

‘This enables better equality between parents and diversity among families,’ said health minister Aino-Kaisa Pekonen.

Half of the parental leave will be transferable between parents, while pregnant women are also entitled to a month of additional leave before their due date.

Finland’s coalition of five parties, all led by women of whom four are younger than 35, took office in December and has made gender equality a priority.

Pekonen, the health minister, said a more equal distribution of domestic roles has been shown to reduce the risk of divorce.

‘Over a longer term, it also improves equality in working life and in wages by directing fathers to use a larger proportion of parental leaves than before,’ she said.

Prime minister Marin last month called for states and companies to do more to ensure women were treated fairly.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, she said that gender equality ‘doesn’t happen by itself’.

In addition to that, Finland wants to boost its birth rate after the number of newborns fell by around a fifth between 2010 and 2018.

Just 47,577 babies were born in 2018 in a country of around 5.5million people.

The health minister said countries such as Sweden and Iceland had seen increases in their birth rates after offering more leave for fathers.

A previous centre-right Finnish government attempted to reform parental leave in 2018 but eventually rejected the idea as too costly.