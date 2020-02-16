Firefighter is suspended because he tried to save a woman, 95, from her burning home 

An Atlanta firefighter is set to be suspended this week without pay for breaking protocol and leaving his crew behind to pull an elderly woman out of her burning home in 2019.

Atlanta Fire Department Captain Daniel Dwyer will be suspended without pay for attempting to save 95-year-old Sally Skrine’s life, according to a ‘notice of final adverse action’ complaint that was filed last week.

Dwyer will be allowed to return to work on February 19, 11 Alive reports.

The complaint states that Dwyer broke protocol when he entered Skrine’s residence on Collier Drive in west Atlanta on June 27, 2019.

‘You entered the structure without your crew members which is in immediate conflict with no freelancing, accountability and maintaining crew integrity,’ the complaint states.

During the extreme fire – which officials believed started in the woman’s kitchen – crew members struggled gaining access to Skrine as she had ‘burglar bars’ surrounding her home.

Dwyer was able to get into the home and pulled Skrine out of the front door and onto the porch. The woman did eventually die from her injuries.

The firefighter’s suspension was signed by Atlanta Fire Chief Randall B. Slaughter.

‘The disciplinary process for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is designed to encourage safety and order,’ he said in a statement.

‘It also seeks to establish clear expectations in both emergency and non-emergency situations. At this time it would be inappropriate to publicly discuss individual disciplinary cases that have not been totally resolved.

‘The City of Atlanta has a process in place where each employee is afforded the opportunity to appeal proposed adverse disciplinary actions with the Civil Service Review Board.’

Dwyer is currently appealing the decision.