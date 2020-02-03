First patients arrive at Wuhan’s 1,000-bed coronavirus hospital built from scratch in 10 days

The first dedicated coronavirus hospital in Wuhan has welcomed its first group of patients today after the emergency facility was built from scratch in just 10 days.

Construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift medical centre with 1,000 beds, was finished yesterday and is now being run by a group of military medics sent to Wuhan by Beijing.

The six-square-foot building is one of two new hospitals that have been planned in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed at least 362 people and infected more than 17,520 globally.

It is the second such hospital to have opened in China – after the first coronavirus hospital opened in Huanggang last Tuesday.

The second coronavirus hospital in Wuhan, Leishenshan Hospital, is due to receive its first patients on Thursday.

Footage released today by Changjiang Daily on social media shows masked medics donning military uniforms gathering in Huoshenshan Hospital, or Fire God Mountain Hospital, preparing to treat the sufferers.

The patients were taken to the special institution this evening local time.

According to Changjiang Daily, the first group of patients would be transferred by 10 ambulance, each manned by two doctors.

The patients come from three hospitals in Wuhan, including Hankou Hospital, Wuchang Hospital and Wuhan Central Hospital.

Some 1,400 military medics have been brought in from the People’s Liberation Army to the new hospital, according to state media.

The official Xinhua news agency said many of the staff were involved in the fight against another coronavirus, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed some 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Authorities from two provinces, Hubei and neighbouring Henan, have ordered at least four emergency medical centres to be constructed in no longer than 10 days in a bid to stop the epidemic.

All of coronavirus hospitals are modelled on a temporary medical centre called ‘Xiaotangshan’ in Beijing, which was built in 2013 in seven days to tackle SARS and treated one-seventh of the country’s SARS patients in the space of two months.

The government of Beijing is currently revamping Xiaotangshan to be a back-up coronavirus hospital, a government notice said.

China’s first coronavirus hospital opened in Huanggang last Tuesday after workers and volunteers had spent just two days converting an empty building to a 1,000-bed emergency facility.

The epidemic’s official death toll spiked overnight by 57 to 361 cases in China, plus one in the Philippines.

Chinese authorities reported 2,829 new cases yesterday plus 139 as of noon today, taking the number of infections to above 17,520 worldwide.

The Philippines yesterday became the first country outside of China to have reported a case of death caused by the coronavirus.