First pictures of Spurs star Son Heung-min at South Korea national military service

Son Heung-min is ready to kick off his military training as the South Korean has arrived at a marines boot camp.

The camp is located on the southern island of Jeju and the Tottenham forward will train for three weeks while football remains at a standstill.

The 27-year-old opted to undertake his compulsory stint of military training now while his job with Spurs is on hold.

Coronavirus has seen the Premier League and European football suspended, meaning Son has time to complete the boot camp.

Son was recovering from a broken arm which he sustained in mid-February during Tottenham’s 3-2 Premier League win away to Aston Villa.

However, he has now fully healed and is set to begin training in Jeju.

Son’s time with the South Korea military service will be kept a secret in order to “protect fans and the media’s safety”, his management team confirmed 10 days ago.

But the Tottenham goalscorer has been photographed arriving at the marines boot camp, while wearing a protective face mask.

The spread of COVID-19 remains a concern across the globe and precautions are still being taken by the South Korean military.

Son was pictured arriving in Jeju donning a black cap with a green hoodie, along with black and white leggings and white trainers.

His training will be completed away from the public eye before Son returns to north London, which is still expected to happen in May.

There is hope that Premier League teams will begin training again next month before returning to the pitch, likely behind closed doors, in June.

But nothing is set in stone yet with talks over a return for football in England ongoing.

Discussing the situation with Son, his management team have said: “After the news broke out that Son is having training, there were many fans and media contacts who want to see Son joining the training centre, on-site.

“To co-operate with the government’s policy for COVID-19, Son has decided to join the training ‘not open to the public’, without giving any information in advance. We made the decision to protect fans and the media’s safety.”

Son would have had to carry out 21 months of military service, but he was granted an exemption when he was part of the South Korea side that won the Asian Games in 2018.

During his three-week training stint, though, Son could still be exposed to the likes of tear gas, live-fire drills and 30km marches.