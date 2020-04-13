Fish and chips takeway hack: How to make your own fish and chips at home

Fish and chips is a takeaway staple in the UK, often enjoyed on a Friday. With traditions being to steer away from meats and eat fish on Good Friday – this homemade recipe is a perfect way to enjoy fish and chips.

Fish and chips first appeared in the UK in the 1860s, and by 1910 there were more than 25,000 fish and chip shops across the UK.

Enjoyed with salt vinegar, mushy peas, and sometimes curry sauce, there are variations of the dish across the country.

On Good Friday, according to Christianity, Jesus sacrificed his flesh people’s sins, so followers should then abstain from meat on Good Friday.

Fish, as it comes from the sea, is seen to be a different kind of flesh, and so it is okay to eat.