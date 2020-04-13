Fish and chips takeway hack: How to make your own fish and chips at home

FISH AND CHIPS are a British takeaway classic, and if you are craving this fast-food staple, it’s easy to make at home yourself. Here’s how to make your own fish and chips at home.
Fish and chips is a takeaway staple in the UK, often enjoyed on a Friday. With traditions being to steer away from meats and eat fish on Good Friday – this homemade recipe is a perfect way to enjoy fish and chips.
Fish and chips first appeared in the UK in the 1860s, and by 1910 there were more than 25,000 fish and chip shops across the UK.
Enjoyed with salt vinegar, mushy peas, and sometimes curry sauce, there are variations of the dish across the country.
On Good Friday, according to Christianity, Jesus sacrificed his flesh people’s sins, so followers should then abstain from meat on Good Friday.
Fish, as it comes from the sea, is seen to be a different kind of flesh, and so it is okay to eat.
Making your own fish and chips is one way to avoid a non-essential trip to the takeaway.
This is a quick and easy recipe for a healthy homemade twist on your Friday Fish & Chip fix.
If you need to use up stale bread, this recipe is perfect – and it can easily be made gluten-free by substituting the bread and flour for gluten-free versions.
Fish and chip recipe by Flava-It – adding instant Flava to every day.
- 4 baking potatoes, skin on, cut into thick chips
- sunflower oil (or any other oil you have in)
- 100g white breadcrumbs (packet or stale bread blitzed in a food processor)
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- 1 egg, beaten
- 4 x 125g thick white fish fillets (if frozen, defrost first and pat dry)
- Tin mushy peas, to serve
1. Heat the oven to 200C/fan oven 180C/gas 6.
Mix the potato chips with one tbsp oil and season with salt & pepper.
Put on a baking tray and cook for 30 minutes, turning once, until golden and tender.
Tip: To add a delicious Sweet Chilli kick to your fish, just mix 1 sachet of Flava-it Sweet Chilli with the flour at this stage.
2. Place the breadcrumbs onto a plate.
Pour the beaten egg in a shallow bowl and season with salt & pepper.
Finally, pour the flour onto another separate plate.
3. Dust the fish in the seasoned flour, dip in egg, then coat in breadcrumbs.
Heat one tbsp oil in a large non-stick frying pan and fry the fish for two minutes on each side until crisp and golden brown.
Transfer to a baking tray and cook on a shelf above the chips for eight to 10 minutes depending on thickness of the fish.
Serve with chips and mushy peas.