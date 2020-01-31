Fisherman smashes his face into a dinghy when he topples from his own boat

This is the amusing moment a man tried to impress his friends with his fishing skills and accidentally fell overboard and face-planted into a boat.

Max Monneron, of Tweeds Head, Australia, hoped to catch some live bait with his friends during a day trip to Nambucca Heads, Australia.

In the clip, Max can be heard announcing ‘there’s herring everywhere, bro’ as he spectates the turquoise waters.

His friend Codey Rice then moves a fishing net through the sea as though he is trying to smoothly retrieve a fish.

The cameraman can be heard cracking up as he encourages Codey to ‘scrape them’.

But the keen fisherman appears to grow riled up by the failings during his half-hearted efforts.

Moments later, he decides to clamber on top of the boat’s railing as though he is trying to get a closer look of the fish.

He then instantly loses his balance and topples overboard.

The fisherman whacks into a fishing before being knocked off.

Codey then twists dramatically as he is launched into the water, much to the amusement of his friend behind the camera.

The clip has been shared by The Mad Hueys Facebook page and made the Australian an internet sensation.

On the video, it said: ‘Tag a mate who’s an absolute liability on the net.’

The Nambucca River is a perfect hot spot for angling enthusiasts as there are 600 varieties of fish, according to Nambucca Heads fisherman, Chris Davis.

A rare three-tailed fish was found in the river near Macksville by fisherman Chris Davis, in January last year.

In 2017, a Great white shark was seen chewing on the back of a boat off the coast of Nambucca Heads.

In a bizarre turn of events, the shark was more interested in the boat than what a New South Wales father and his sons had on their lines.