Five people in New York City have tested positive for coronavirus

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City has risen to five, with at least 18 of the 23 confirmed cases in the state linked to a Manhattan lawyer.

This morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that a man in his 50s tested positive on Thursday. He is also linked to the the lawyer, who was the first reported case in the city.

‘We have one new case, this is a man in his 50s, who lives in Manhattan. he has mild symptoms at this moment, we are testing his fmaily and disease detectives are following up his contacts,’ he said.

‘He is associated in some way with the lawyer who lives in Westchester and worked in Midtown.’

The lawyer, in his 50s, has been hospitalized at New York Presbyterian Columbia in the intensive care unit since Monday. He commuted daily from New Rochelle in Westchester, where he lives, on the Metro-North railway line daily to Manhattan for work.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the rabbi of the synagogue attended by a Manhattan lawyer and his family who have all tested positive for coronavirus has now also been diagnosed with the disease.

Rabbi Reuven Fink, of the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue, fell ill after coming into contact with an infected congregant, believed to be the 50-year-old attorney.

Rabbi Fink also teaches at Yevisha University in Manhattan, which the lawyer’s 20-year-old son attends.

On Thursday, the university issued a statement naming Fink in order to tell his students to self-isolate as a precaution.

He is one of 17 people the lawyer, who was the second person in New York to be diagnosed, has infected.

‘We are taking every precaution by canceling all classes on Wilf Campus in Washington Heights for Wednesday March 4, 2020.

‘This includes all in-person graduate courses on that campus as well as at the boys’ high school.’

Meanwhile a hotel in a Baltimore suburb yesterday canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men’s basketball team over fears of the virus.

Later Thursday, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said the games on campus involving Yeshiva and other teams in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament would be played without fans in the stands because of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

Yeshiva coach Elliot Steinmetz said the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Pikesville canceled the reservation, forcing the team to book rooms at a different hotel.

‘I made it very clear to the hotel that it’s discrimination,’ Steinmetz said.

‘I basically said to them: ‘Do you have a checkbox on your website that says that you’ve been in an area with suspected coronavirus?’ And they said no.

‘So I said: ‘Is it just for the guests of Yeshiva University?’ And they said yes. I told them that that’s called discrimination.’

Hilton spokeswoman Laura Ford said the hotel in Pikesville is an independently owned and operated property. Hotel management did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Health officials said he has severe pneumonia that put him in more danger than others from the disease.

His family, including his wife, son and daughter, remain quarantined in their home in New Rochelle. A neighbor, who initially drove the attorney to the hospital when he started suffering symptoms last Friday night, is also under self-quarantine at home.

One thousand people who may have come into contact with the attorney, who commuted every day to midtown Manhattan, have been ordered to self-quarantine.

The death toll from the respiratory illness rose to 12 in the US yesterday, with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, where six people have died in an outbreak at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.

At least 57 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed nationwide on Thursday as the virus struck for the first time in Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas, as well as the city of San Francisco. The total number infected stands at 233.