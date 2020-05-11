Flavonoids in tea, berries, red wine and dark chocolate could help to stave off dementia

Eating and drinking things that are rich in flavonoids such as tea, berries, red wine and dark chocolate could help to stave off dementia, a study has found.

Older adults who consume only a small amount of these foods are two to four times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s and related conditions over 20 years.

In contrast, higher intakes of flavonoids including tea, citrus fruit, citrus fruit juices, berries, red wine, apples, legumes and dark chocolate offered more protection.

Flavonoids are substances found in plants — including fruits and vegetables such as pears, apples, berries, and onions, as well as plant-based drinks like tea and wine.

They are associated with various health benefits, including reduced inflammation.

Scientists said that eating low amounts of three flavonoid types was linked to a higher risk of dementia than in people who ate more.

In the study, researchers examined around 2,800 people aged 50 and older to determine if there was a long-term relationship between eating foods containing flavonoids and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease over a 20 year period.

Low consumption of flavonols such as apples, pears and tea was associated with twice the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, the researchers found.

Whereas eating anthocyanins like blueberries and strawberries as well as drinking red wine was linked to a fourfold reduction in the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Low intake was defined as consuming no berries, roughly one-and-a-half apples and drinking no tea over the course of a month.

High consumption was found to be equal to roughly seven-and-a-half cups of blueberries or strawberries, eight apples and pears, and 19 cups of tea a month.

‘Our study gives us a picture of how diet over time might be related to a person’s cognitive decline, as we were able to look at flavonoid intake over many years prior to participants’ dementia diagnoses,’ said paper author Paul Jacques.

‘With no effective drugs currently available for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, preventing disease through a healthy diet is an important consideration,’ added the epidemiologist from the US Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging.

Jacques also said that age 50 — the rough age of the study participants when the data was first analysed — is not too late to make dietary changes for the better.

‘The risk of dementia really starts to increase over age 70, and the take home message is, when you are approaching 50 or just beyond, you should start thinking about a healthier diet if you haven’t already,’ said Dr Jacques.

‘Tea, specifically green tea, and berries are good sources of flavonoids,’ said paper author Esra Shishtar, who conducted the study at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

‘When we look at the study results, we see that the people who may benefit the most from consuming more flavonoids are people at the lowest levels of intake, and it doesn’t take much to improve levels.

‘A cup of tea a day or some berries two or three times a week would be adequate.’

The full findings of the study were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.