Flight chaos at Heathrow as electronic departure screens FAIL

Heathrow airport was thrown into chaos this evening after its essential electronic departure boards failed across all terminals for more than three hours, causing delays and cancellations.

The UK’s busiest airport said the failure was caused by ‘technical issues’ and wheeled out whiteboards with flight information written on them in black board marker.

Furious passengers described standing in queues for hours, sitting in planes idling on the tarmac and an absence of staff on social media as airport staff scrambled to get the boards working.

The airport’s IT system came back online late this evening, less than ten minutes before the last flight of the day was scheduled to take off.

Heathrow airport told MailOnline when its screens failed: ‘We are experiencing technical issues at the airport which we are working hard to resolve.

‘To help direct customers to their gates, we have deployed additional Heathrow colleagues across our terminals. We apologise for the disruption and will continue to provide regular updates.’

Some electronic boards and check in systems were impacted, with passengers advised to check their airline apps for the latest information.

British Airways cancelled at least twenty flights due to the disruption, and offered customers refunds or a place on the next available flight to their destination. Other flights also experienced cancellations and delays.

Flights were also disrupted this weekend due to Storm Dennis.

The IT glitch has affected all four Heathrow terminals. Terminal one was taken out of operation in 2015.

Whiteboards displaying flight numbers and destinations have been pictured on social media, while a note saying ‘do not rely on any information on this board’ was placed on a board that appeared to be working.

A video showed BA staff updating flight information by rubbing out pen markings and writing on new ones.

Holidaymakers trying to escape the UK for the half term period and travellers took to social media to vent their anger and frustration.

One wrote: ‘IT in London Heathrow down. All screens black and no one has an idea on which gates the flights are.’

A second tweeted: ‘No Heathrow colleagues to be seen and customer service desks closed!

And a third said: ‘Computer systems down at Heathrow. No electronic tickets allowed, delays and no flight information on screens… Oh Blighty…’

One woman was shepherded out of a news report by Heathrow staff as she explained she had watched her flight depart after being unable to find its gate due to the IT glitch.

A customer said staff were yelling instructions at people due to the board failure, in a video posted on Twitter.

An announcement played over the airport speakers said: ‘We would like to apologise for the inconvenience we have caused you today and would like to thank you for your continued patience.’

Other passengers appear to be stuck on the tarmac. One wrote: ‘Flight BA461 arrived on the tarmac of Heathrow over 30 minutes ago.

‘Can we please either dock with a terminal or you send a bus to collect your passengers and staff? This delay is growing into unnecessary territory.’

Another said she had been stuck inside an airplane for ‘three hours’ after landing.

British Airways said in a statement: ‘Heathrow Airport is currently experiencing technical issues that are impacting its IT systems across all terminals and affecting a number of airlines. Heathrow are working to resolve the issues that has caused disruption to our customers.

‘We’ve introduced a flexible booking policy and have brought in extra colleagues to help our customers, providing them with overnight accommodation if needed.​’

Customer advice service Which? said passengers affected by the disruption at Heathrow should have access to ‘food, refreshments and overnight accommodation for long delays’.

‘If a flight is cancelled or delayed by more than five hours and you decide not to travel, you should also be offered an alternative flight or a refund,’ they said.

‘Those who do miss flights because gate information wasn’t available should be offered help by their airline to get to their destination on the next flight.’

Heathrow Airport said at 10.30pm that its IT had been restored, and that a normal service is expected tomorrow morning.

However, owing to the glitch and disruption caused by the storm, some crew and aircraft may remain out of place causing further delays. Heathrow Express is expected to run a late service until 23:45 this evening.

‘Today’s technical issue has now been resolved and Heathrow’s systems are returning to normal. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused our passengers,’ they said.

‘Our teams will continue to monitor our systems and will be on hand across our terminals to provide assistance to passengers as we work to resume our regular operations.’