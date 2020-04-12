Flock of lambs flout the two-metre rule as they hop and skip on a roundabout

Sunbathers are being urged to stay indoors today despite temperatures soaring to 72F as people are reminded to keep their distance.

But it seems a flock of lambs in Preston, Lancashire, flouted the the two-metre rule to enjoy the spring weather and have their daily exercise.

Hairdresser Debbie Ellis, 52, captured an adorable clip of the lambs as they hopped onto a deserted roundabout and spinned around while enjoying the playground to themselves.

Debbie captured the footage in a field attached to her home on Thursday 2.

The mother-of-three said: ‘We have a field that belongs to us by our house and we let it to a guy who keeps sheep in there as a hobby.

‘We have a roundabout there from when my kids were little, my youngest is now 15-years-old so it shows how long it’s been there.

Debbie continued: ‘Luckily the roundabout is in great working order so they do love to jump on and have a go.

‘I’m not sure how they’ve worked out how to do it but they look like they’re having a great time.

She added: ‘They can get on and off when they please so nobody needs to worry that they’re stuck.

‘It’s a wonderful funny sight that I get to see when I bob into my garden for a bit of fresh air.’