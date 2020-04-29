Florida man tries to blame a weapons bust on JOHN WICK, the assassin played by Keanu Reeves in movie

A man who was caught illegally in possession of firearms has tried to pin the blame on a fictional character from a Keanu Reeves film franchise.

Getro Gelin, 27, was found with a black Glock 21 pistol, black semi-automatic rifle and a Kevlar bullet proof vest in his vehicle after police in Florida responded to a domestic violence report.

A woman called 911 Sunday morning claiming that Gelin had pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a gun.

She told cops responding to the property in Port St Lucie that Gelin may be hiding his stash in his Porsche SUV.

When authorities located the gray car registered to Gelin he gave them consent to conduct a search and they uncovered the items in the rear compartment, according to the affidavit.

Asked why the items were in the car registered in his name, Gelin ‘replied he had sold the Porsche to his cousin John Wick,’ the affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun states.

Gelin subsequently ‘stated he lied about the name, but that he would not reveal his cousin’s name.’

John Wick is the name of the title character in 2014’s movie of the same name. The character played by Keanu Reeves, is an ex-hit-man who comes out of retirement to ‘track down the gangsters that killed his dog and took everything from him,’ an IMDB synopsis states.

Posters and promotional images from the films also released in 2017 and 2019 show him toting firearms.

Social media images show Gelin wearing a bulletproof vest.

Gelin was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

He was held in jail on $3,500 bond.