Florida sheriff is seen in raunchy photos partying up a storm at swinger parties

A Florida sheriff who admitted to killing a man when he was 14 years old in self defense was partying up a storm in tight boxer briefs alongside his topless wife at swinger parties in Miami, photos seen by DailyMail.com reveal.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony was handpicked by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to lead the agency in early 2019 after it was accused of bungling the emergency response to the Parkland high school shooting in 2018.

Tony was photographed posing happily in various unsheriff-like situations, showing off his toned physique with his equally in-shape wife Holly, a registered nurse.

The series of 11 snapshots of couple-swapping parties in Miami are accessible to the general public on a website that ‘organizes erotic events’ and shows the 41-year-old hugging his wife from behind with his hands cupping her bare breasts.

Another photo shows the lawman laughing while lying down as Holly places her face on one side of his muscular chest and an unidentified man places his face on the other side.

In yet another picture, the husband and wife are in a foursome, posing with another couple. Both women are topless but their nipples are covered with pasties.

And in another snapshot, the sheriff’s wife is kissing another topless woman while cupping her breasts into her hands.

When approached by DailyMail.com, Tony refused to confirm o r deny thatthe photos were of him and his wife and declined comment. He referred questions to his personal attorney in Tallahassee, Natalie Kato.

Kato said on Monday morning: ‘I have no motherf**king comment. I’m not authorized to give any statement.’

She did, however, appear to confirm the photos were indeed of Tony and his wife, saying: ‘Whoever is going to use these photos will risk legal action. His wife and the other people on the photos are not a public persons. Only he is.’

Kato also said the photos were on a members-only website, an inaccurate statement.

The photos were taken in August 2015 and April 2016 at monthly ‘Liquid Bliss’ parties in a secret location in downtown Miami only revealed to couples vetted by organizers for their physical appearance.

Tony was a sergeant in the Coral Springs police department at the time. He was appointed sheriff in January 2019 when the governor suspended Scott Israel, the elected sheriff.

Israel had been criticized after an investigation revealed several of his deputies refused to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and confront former student Nikolas Cruz who, armed with an assault rifle, killed 17 people and injuring 17 others.

In suspending Israel, DeSantis cited incompetence and dereliction of duty in his agency’s response to the massacre.

Tony took over a beleaguered Broward County Sheriff’s Office and was tasked with lifting up the spirits of 5,400 generally demoralized employees, a daunting endeavor where leftover Israel political appointees ruled.

His deputies, however, turned against him. On April 20, they cast a vote of no-confidence against him.

Meanwhile, the sex parties Tony and his wife attended were run by local DJ Nathan Bliss and hundreds of photos of each party, up to 12 a year, are posted on the website VIPBliss.com.

VIP Bliss bills itself as an organizer of ‘erotic events’ and ‘the world’s premier party organization for bi-sexy women and select couples.’

To attend, candidates must apply with up to six full-body photos – ‘G rated photos are OK,’ the website reads – and provide height, weight, age and notes about experience at parties ‘of this genre’ for each applicant.

‘While not all our members are models,’ the website notes, ‘we look for people that are youthful and fit into the South Florida nightclub scene, that take care of themselves, take pride in their fitness and physical appearance, and try to be the best they can be.’

Once the applicants are approved, they are given the address of the venue for the upcoming party, often a hotel pool or a nightclub.

When reached by text message, Bliss didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The website, however, took down the sheriff’s photos overnight but left those of his topless wife for anyone to see.

‘I don’t comment on a person’s private life,’ said Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen.

The sexy revelations pop up at a bad time for the sheriff. He is in the middle of a re-election campaign against Israel, who was in his second term when Tony replaced him.

Over the weekend, the investigative journalism non-profit website Florida Bulldog published a story revealing Tony had killed a man in his hometown of Philadelphia when he was 14 years old in 1993.

A jury found Tony not guilty after a trial, but because the case was handled by a juvenile court, records were sealed and Tony kept the homicide a secret from DeSantis and his previous employer, the Coral Springs Police Department.

Tony claimed he killed an armed 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez with his father’s gun in self-defense. But the Rodriguez family told Florida Bulldog a different story, one where Rodriguez was unarmed, and his only crime was to have made fun of Tony.

In an televised interview Tony claimed Rodriguez tried to kill him and his brother outside their home and he responded in self-defence.

‘Unfortunately, we had a dispute with him — my brother and me — in front of our home and he made threats to kill us and he literally pulled out a gun. He had no problem with shooting us right there,’ Tony said.

‘There was no crime, no arrest and this was considered a self-defence case, as it should have been,’ he added.

He was appointed head of the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2019 but said in the application process ‘it doesn’t require you to bring it up’.

Tony added: ‘I don’t want to be some 14-year-old black kid who survived a shooting. I don’t want to be someone’s victim.’

The office of the Governor DeSantis did not reply to an email and phone call seeking comments about the homicide and the swingers parties.

In Florida, sheriffs wield tremendous power through total control of their budget and hiring. Law enforcement experience is not mandatory.

South Florida boasts one of the largest swinger communities in the country with a half-dozen clubs between Miami and West Palm Beach.

Many members are known to be police officers and sheriff’s deputies, judges, lawyers and medical professionals.

‘People’s lifestyle is their problem,’ said a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy who asked to remain anonymous because he feared retribution. ‘But not when you’re the sheriff of one of the most populated areas in Florida.

‘We’ve heard Sheriff Tony was told about the photos being visible on the website months ago and his answer was ”It’s not illegal, is it?”’