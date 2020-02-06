Florida trooper dies in shooting at highway rest stop

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed at an Interstate 95 rest stop Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran, died as a result of what authorities have described as a ‘felonious act’ at around 11.30am at mile marker 107 near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach.

No further details were released, including whether a suspect had been arrested or what led to the shooting.

A WSVN news chopper flying over the scene captured a tarp covering a body laying next to the driver’s side of a FHP cruiser with the door open.

A few steps away, a second tarp was said to be covering another body next to a tow truck, suggesting that the purported late-morning shootout took the lives of both the trooper and a second person.

The deadly incident closed Interstate 95 in both directions in the area.

According to a statement from Florida Highway Patrol, Bullock was a US Air Force veteran who served nearly 19 years with the agency and was assigned to Troop L- Fort Pierce.

‘Trooper Bullock was fatally wounded today in the line of duty while assisting the public on I-95 in Martin County,’ according to the release. ‘The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional information will be released as it’s available.’

Terry Rhodes, executive director of the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene Spaulding put out a joint statement mourning the tragic loss of the trooper ‘who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work.’

The officials asked the public to keep Bullock’s family and colleagues in their prayers.

According to Bullock’s Facebook page, he lived in Stuart, Florida. He is survived by his parents, sister and several cousins.