Florida woman, 68, shocks her husband,73, with a taser after he tells her he wants a divorce 

A 68-year-old Florida woman repeatedly shocked her 73-year-old husband with a taser after he told her he wanted a divorce, according to police.

Pamela Carr was arrested by police Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic battery for using a taser on Thomas Burke.

The drama unfolded at around 11am, the arrest affidavit states, when Burke told his wife he wanted a separation after nine years of marriage.

The couple got into a verbal argument at their home in the Serendipity mobile home community, Clearwater.

The accused then allegedly ‘pulled out a taser and drive stunned him several times’.

Police records show that Carr admits using the taser on her husband but claims it was in self-defense.

It is not clear if Burke sustained any injuries in the alleged assault.

Carr was arrested and released later that day from county jail after posting $1,000 bond.

She has been ordered not to contact Burke but is allowed to pay a visit their home with a law enforcement officer present to pick up her belongings.

Carr has also been banned from possessing firearms.