Infosurhoy

Florida woman, 68, shocks her husband,73, with a taser after he tells her he wants a divorce 

0
By on Top Stories

A 68-year-old Florida woman repeatedly shocked her 73-year-old husband with a taser after he told her he wanted a divorce, according to police.   

Pamela Carr was arrested by police Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic battery for using a taser on Thomas Burke. 

The drama unfolded at around 11am, the arrest affidavit states, when Burke told his wife he wanted a separation after nine years of marriage. 

The couple got into a verbal argument at their home in the Serendipity mobile home community, Clearwater.

The accused then allegedly ‘pulled out a taser and drive stunned him several times’. 

Police records show that Carr admits using the taser on her husband but claims it was in self-defense. 

It is not clear if Burke sustained any injuries in the alleged assault.  

Carr was arrested and released later that day from county jail after posting $1,000 bond.

She has been ordered not to contact Burke but is allowed to pay a visit their home with a law enforcement officer present to pick up her belongings.   

Carr has also been banned from possessing firearms. 

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply