Floyd Mayweather accused of assaulting man who asked for a photo

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been accused of assaulting a man who asked for a picture outside a Miami hotel a day before the Super Bowl, but video of the incident does not show the retired boxing legend making any contact with the alleged victim.

Ricco Kimborough, 32, claims Mayweather assaulted him at the Fontainebleau Hilton hotel in Miami, where Mayweather was staying before attending Sunday’s Super Bowl in nearby Miami Gardens.

According to TMZ, which obtained video of the incident, Kimborough approached Mayweather that morning to ask for a photograph, to which the former five-division world champion replied, ‘I can’t even get a “good morning” first?’

Miami police did not immediately respond to the Daily Mail’s record request.

TMZ is reporting that Kimborough claimed that Mayweather’s security team ‘pushed him away’ from the 42-year-old.

Mayweather allegedly yelled ‘I’ll beat your ass,’ to which Kimborough can be heard saying on the video, ‘I’ll get all your money too.’

Mayweather is said to have replied ‘you can get this ass-whooping for free,’ but it’s difficult to hear that on the video.

Of course, Mayweather has been accused of assault before.

The undefeated former Olympian served a 90-day prison sentence in 2011 for misdemeanor domestic-battery charge and three misdemeanor harassment charges.

Mayweather was released and went on to win the last nine bouts of his career, all at welterweight, including his 2017 bout with MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

These days, Mayweather is a boxing promoter, who occasionally teases a potential return to the ring.

It’s not know, exactly, how much ‘Money’ Mayweather is worth, but some estimates are over half a billion dollars.