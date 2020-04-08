Floyd Mayweather shows off incredible punching power at 43 as talks over return continue

Floyd Mayweather hit the punching bag with some powerful blows as talk continues about a boxing rematch with Conor McGregor or a UFC fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Floyd Mayweather showed off his incredible punching power at 43 years old in a brilliant training clip as talks over his return continue.

The American has been retired for three years since beating Conor McGregor for a 50-fight unbeaten run.

But rumours have emerged of another return from retirement for the boxer.

And footage from his Instagram channel shows Mayweather is keeping himself in shape.

In the clip, the 43-year-old is in the the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas, USA.

He is taking on the punching bag, donning a blue T-shirt and some red gloves.

And the former boxer hits the bag with some light punches before landing a powerful right-hander.

Mayweather then swings in with both hands before firing some short shots.

The bag echoes from the punches, which are being fired in at pace by Mayweather.

He yells out while punching before jogging lightly on his toes.

Mayweather finishes the exercise with two big right-hand punches and a brutal combination.

This footage was shared on the American’s Instagram channel, earning more than a million views in six hours.

It comes as the 43-year-old made a decision about a rematch with McGregor after a difficult month.

Mayweather suffered two family tragedies within eight days last month as ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, the mother of three of his children, passed away.

And uncle Roger, the main main in his corner for the majority of his glittering career, died at the age of 58 last Wednesday.

This has seen Mayweather decide that the proposed comeback will not take place in 2020.

While the former boxer has also been linked with a UFC bout against reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It would see the Russian rake in around $100m [£78m] if the pair went head-to-head in the Octagon, with a fight speculated in the Middle East.

The rumours emerged after Mayweather was spotted at a Los Angeles Clippers game with UFC chief Dana White.