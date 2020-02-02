Footage shows J.Lo and Shakira rehearsing for Super Bowl halftime show

A rehearsal of the Super Bowl LIV halftime show has been caught on camera in footage exclusively obtained by DailyMailTV.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the leading ladies in Sunday’s show, can be heard practicing a medley of their biggest hits while fireworks light up the sky in the video, which was shot from outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday night.

The footage gives a sneak preview of the show lineup, which has until now been a closely guarded secret, and is set to be watched by 100 million viewers this weekend.

Songs in the rehearsal captured on video include snatches of Shakira’s official song of the South Africa 2010 Fifa World Cup, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), She Wolf, Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie.

Lopez ran through her hits Jenny From the Block, Waiting for Tonight, Let’s Get loud, and her US top ten 2011 track featuring Pit Bull, On The Floor.

Red, blue, green and gold fireworks exploded above the 65,000-capacity stadium, with the seating lit up in yellow, green, pink, blue and red as thumping bass and drum beats echoed out speakers, elements designed to whip the fired-up football crowd into a frenzy for the high-energy halftime show.

The Super Bowl LIV will see the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, who would be making history with their first win in 50 years if they triumph, while the 49ers are trying for their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Among the tunes caught on the recording were strains of I Like It Like That by Tony Pabón, Manny Rodriguez and Benny Bonnilla, which was sampled in Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin’s 2018 song I Like It, as well as Reggaeton hit X by Nicky Jam and J. Balvin – adding to the Latino vibe of the halftime concert.

In an interview earlier this week, Lopez and Shakira said it meant a lot to them to have a double Latina lineup in the majority Spanish-speaking Miami.

‘Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is very empowering for us,’ Lopez said.

Although the 10-minute recording is packed with high-octane music, the singers have hinted they will have a ‘heartfelt’ moment in their 12-minute performance to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star who died with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash last week.

‘We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,’ Shakira told press on Thursday.

‘I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day.’

The Hips Don’t Lie star has posted snatches of behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram, including a video of her throwing a football with the caption ‘Stepping up our preparations’, and a photo of the star leaping across a stage last week with a countdown of ’10 days’.

Lopez also posted a video from the Hard Rock field during one rehearsal, saying to the camera: ‘I just be here on the 25-yard line waiting for my cue.’

Despite usually raking in millions from their stadium shows, neither performer will be getting a direct paycheck for Sunday’s performance.

The NFL revealed in 2016 that it only covers costs for artists performing the Super Bowl halftime show – though those costs can exceed $10 million.

But the performance is likely to lead to a huge windfall for the two singers regardless.

Maroon 5, who fronted the show last year, saw a 488 percent jump in record sales, and Missy Elliott raked in a 282 percent increase after her 2015 performance.

Companies will also be lining up to shell out around $5 million for a 30-second commercial during one of America’s biggest sporting events.

The NFL was forced to scramble for a big name act last year after multiple artists including Rihanna reportedly refused offers to play amid controversy over quarterback Colin Kaepernick still not having a job in the NFL in fallout for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racism.

This year, the league hired Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, as its ‘live music entertainment strategist’ to arrange the much-anticipated halftime lineup.