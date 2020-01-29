Footage shows ROBOTS delivering food to people trapped in quarantined hotel in China

New footage shows robots delivering food to people trapped in a quarantined hotel in China in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The robots were programmed to stop by the room doors to deliver meals and sing to entertain the guests while they were in the quarantined zone to contain the deadly disease.

More than 200 tourists were housed in the isolation point in Hangzhou, east China, after their flight landed in the city.

Some of the passengers on board came from Wuhan, the city where the virus that has killed more than 131 people originated from.

In order to prevent cross-infection between passengers the staff at the hotel began delivering meals using the robots.

A video taken by the guests staying there on Sunday shows the robot stopping in front of the room doors as people come out and take the food from them.

During the meal service an announcement is also played to the guests.

According to The Star it can be heard saying: ‘Hi everyone. I am now serving meals to you and if you have any meal requirements, please send us a message through WeChat.

‘A member of staff will contact you shortly. Enjoy your meal, thank you.’

A spokesman at Hangzhou School of Communist Party of China said that they have programmed 16 robots, one on each floor across the building.

He said they have set the route for the robots, including where to go, where to stop and to play the announcement at the door.

He added that the robots can entertain and sing songs to the guests as well.

Nearly 6,000 people have been struck down with the killer virus across the world as China has now recorded 131 deaths in the ever-worsening outbreak.

Britons stuck in coronavirus-hit Wuhan are gearing up to be flown back to the UK on Thursday via chartered planes in a landmark evacuation mission.

In China, health workers have been hosing down streets, shops and public transport with disinfectant spray to try curb the spiralling epidemic.