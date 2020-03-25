Football season cancelled by The FA as non-League Hashtag United break news to fans

All non-league football had been halted for the time being due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, but it remains to be seen if any of the semi-professional tiers will be completed

Some non-league football seasons have reportedly been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Essex Senior League side Hashtag United.

They wrote on Twitter: “We have just been advised that after an FA meeting with leagues today, the season has been declared over with immediate effect.

“The decision as to whether the season is declared null/void or if promotion will be awarded is expected soon.”

An official statement is expected to be made soon by the FA, including news on National League sides.

The Non-League Paper reported today that clubs from Steps 5 and 6 leagues were invited to take part in a Webex meeting with the FA to discuss the current season.

So it is thought that the initial cancellations involve Steps 5 and 6, which are effectively the ninth and tenth tiers of English football.

The FA were due to meet with key figures across non-league football this week to find a resolution as to how to finish the season.

Non-league fixtures were called off on March 16, having initially gone ahead for a week longer than the professional game.

Hashtag added: “We should clarify that we are talking about our Step here, not the pro game!

“It is season over for us; no idea about Liverpool!”

The reports have been confirmed by other clubs and reliable sources.

The FA League committee are still to decide on promotion and relegation, or whether that season will be completely null and voided.

There is reportedly currently a 50-50 split over which decision will be made – but whatever conclusion is found will stand across the non-league system.