Footballers with expiring contracts expected to show good will to clubs

EXCLUSIVE: Amid the coronavirus crisis, clubs expect players, whose deals expire, to keep playing through July as they will get severance pay while end of season is rushed through

Footballers whose contracts expire on June 30 are on a collision course with their clubs due to the fact they all get severance pay.

All players in the top four Leagues who become free agents this summer will still receive an extra month’s wages for July due to the terms of their existing deals.

Top-level football has been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus crisis – and will not resume until it is safe to do so.

Both the Premier League and EFL are hoping to restart the current season on June 6 and get it completed by June 30, to avoid a legal minefield with players over contracts, sponsors and commercial partners.

Earlier this month FIFA announced they would relax regulations around contracts and allow extensions, so various leagues can complete their seasons with minimal legal consequences.

But there is a strong chance some of the remaining games will take place in July, leaving some players having to decide if they want to be involved in the matches or not.

It is understood the majority of clubs will expect stars to show goodwill towards them – and agree to keep playing due to the fact they have been paid for July.

One club chairman said: “The FIFA directive stated all contracts would be season ending.

“It remains to be seen what happens in terms of when the games will be played, but all players out of contract on June 30 will still get an extra month’s severance pay, so they have a moral obligation to play in July.”

Former England and Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has urged players to pitch in and play beyond their current deals if the season has to be completed in the summer months.

Stars whose contracts are up on June 30 include Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, Manchester City ace David Silva, Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana and Chelsea’s Willian – who has hinted he won’t be signing a new deal.

Carragher said if he was still a footballer he would continue playing games beyond the end of his contract – and urged players to band together to help clubs complete the campaign.

He said: “I’d just play. Whether under contract or not, I’d want to see the season out. Every team is in the same boat.

“There was something a couple of weeks ago about Fifa extending contracts, but I don’t know whether that is legally possible. I’d want to finish that season as a player and maybe extend the contract by two or three weeks.

“If you’re two or three matches away you might as well finish it. I was never in that situation about having my contract run down.”

League bosses will hold a board meeting with all 20 top-flight clubs today via video conference to discuss a range of issues, including a possible restart date, player wage cuts and what to do with expiring contracts.