Forest fire in Laos spreads to China’s border province

A forest fire that started in Laos has spread to an area in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said Saturday.

The fire broke out in Laos at around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, and extended for over 30 meters to the Yiwu Township of Mengla County in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

More than 120 local residents, officials and 50 firefighters have rushed to put out the fire.

There are no important facilities and villages around the fire. The local fire department has dispatched drones to monitor the situation on Saturday morning.

As of 9:00 a.m., an area of 3 hectares has been burned. Fortunately, no casualties or damage have been reported so far.

A forest fire that started on Wednesday afternoon was brought under control in the same area bordering Laos in Yunnan Province.