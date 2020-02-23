Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott claims authorities knew MH370 flight was murder-suicide

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has claimed Malaysia secretly concluded that the pilot at the helm of doomed flight MH370 committed mass murder-suicide.

Mr Abbott sensationally revealed he was told by those at the ‘very top levels’ of the Malaysian government just days after the tragedy that Captain Zaharie Shah was a suicidal killer, rather than their being any fault with the aircraft.

Flight MH370 became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries when it vanished on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 carrying 239 passengers – including six Australians – who were never seen again.

Publicly, the Malaysian government’s investigation remained inconclusive, but privately, Mr Abbott claimed those at the top knew the true explanation within a week of its disappearance, but he fears search teams were never informed.

‘My very clear understanding, from the very top levels of the Malaysian government is that from very, very early on, they thought it was murder-suicide by the pilot,’ Mr Abbott told a Sky News documentary.

‘I’m not going to say who said what to whom, but let me reiterate, I want to be absolutely crystal clear, it was understood at the highest levels that this was almost certainly murder-suicide by the pilot.

‘Mass murder-suicide by the pilot.’

Malaysian investigators publicly gave Captain Shah the all-clear, and were searching areas they believed a ‘ghost plane’ – which continues flying without anyone able to control it – could have reached before running out of fuel and falling back to earth.

The search following the plane’s possible trajectory based upon the understanding the pilots were dead – or somehow incapacitated – before the plane crashed.

Under that scenario, the plane would have continued on its set path, but deliberate action by a pilot to crash the aircraft meant it could have come down far outside the areas that had been searched up to this point.

Mr Abbott said he never previously repeated what he had been told about the murder-suicide theory because all avenues needed to be exhausted during search efforts.

‘What I believed was happening, and what I certainly expected to happen, was that the search would cover the maximum possible range of that aircraft,’ he said.

‘I had no reason to think that the search was being restricted on the basis that the pilot had nothing to do with it.’

But Mr Abbott now believes the murder-suicide theory may not have been communicated to search teams and is calling for Australia to launch another investigation and explore further potential crash sites.

Operating under the assumption the pilot was not able to control the plane, he said, would be incorrect.

‘Let’s ditch that assumption, let’s assume that it was murder-suicide by the pilot and if there is any part of that ocean that could have been reached on that basis that has not yet been explored, let’s get out and explore it,’ he said.

Then transport minister Warren Truss said the information was never passed on to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau while they were investigating the crash.

‘I can’t recall a particular day when the Malaysians called and said that, but I think everyone had come to that conclusion,’ he said.

But he did say it the suicidal pilot theory was widely held and considered one of the more plausible scenarios.

Other ideas that floated at the time included a hijacking attempt, an on-board fire or catastrophic engine failure, but that then raised questions as to why a distress signal was not sent.

Adding credibility to Mr Abbott’s claims are reports from French investigators that indicate ‘some abnormal turns made by the 777 can only be done manually’.

They were granted access by plane manufacturer Boeing to extensive documents of flight data before the crash.

William Langewiesche, writing in The Atlantic, claimed the pilot – Captain Shah – was behind the disappearance of the plane.

He alleged Shah incapacitated or killed his co-pilot, took control of the plane, depressurized the cabin to kill everyone on board and then steered the Boeing 777 out to sea where he either waited for it to run out of fuel, or deliberately nose-dived it into the ocean.

One radar expert also believes that Mr Shah climbed the plane to 40,000ft as part of this scheme in order to accelerate the depressurizing effect.

Those who knew him pointed to his chaotic personal life and fragile emotional state as a possible explanation for the murder-suicide.

A friend said: ‘Zaharie’s marriage was bad. In the past he slept with some of the flight attendants. And so what? We all do. You’re flying all over the world with these beautiful girls in the back. But his wife knew.’

The man added he thought Mr Shah’s emotional state may have been a factor in the incident.

As well as a turbulent personal life, Mr Shah was active on social media, often leaving messages on the profiles of twin models, and making a number of political statements critical of the government.

Sky News documentary MH370: The Untold Story will air on Wednesday 19th February and Thursday 20th February.