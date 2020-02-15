Former Democrat Dov Hikind immediately removed from Rashida Tlaib event after shouting anti-Semitism

A former Democratic New York Assemblyman was ejected from a Muslim Peace conference that was being held at a New Jersey University on Sunday afternoon after asking Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich is she was anti-Semitic.

Dov Hikind, 69, was caught on video asking Tlaib about her views after she posted a tweet last month that was deemed ‘blood libel’, accusing a ‘herd of Israeli settlers of kidnapping and killing a Palestinian boy before throwing him down a well’.

It turned out later that the youngster, Qais Abu Ramila, accidentally drowned when he fell into a pool of a water.

Tlaib tried to walk back her sharing of the bogus tweet after being roundly criticized by organizations including the Anti-Defamation League but she has yet to offer a personal apology.

At Sunday’s event in Rutgers entitled, ‘A Global Crisis: Refugees, Migrants, and Asylum Seekers – Lessons from the Prophet Muhammad,’ Hikind said the event spread ‘nice messages’ of tolerance, unity, and love until Tlaib took to the podium.

‘Rashida came on at the end as the main speaker,’ Hikind told Fox News, and asked her about ‘her anti-Semitism and spreading a blood libel.’

‘She never apologized,’ Hikind said about Tlaib. ‘This, to me, is serious stuff.’

In video posted to Twitter, Hikind can be seen standing up while Tlaib was in the middle of making her remarks. Hikind called out, ‘What about your anti-Semitism?’

No sooner had he shouted out his question, several people rushed over to him and he was instantly escorted out of the room by security guards and police officers.

‘As soon as I did that one man pounced on me and I told him to immediately get his hands off and he did. The cops were not far behind and removed me before I could get any response from Tlaib,’ Hikind said.

‘She didn’t offer any justification or apology for perpetuating a dangerous anti-Jewish blood libel even after I had been ejected, instead she played the victim as she does so expertly,’ he told Fox News.

Hikind tweeted his experience shortly afterwards: ‘Police just ejected me from an event of @Muslims4Peace at @RutgersU which was a fine event until @RashidaTlaib showed up. I challenged her about her antisemitism and spreading of an anti-Jewish blood libel! She had no answer for me,’ he wrote.

Hikind felt that Tlaib should still apologize after what happened last month when the Representative for Michigan’s 13th District shared a tweet originally penned by a Palestinian rights activist which read: ‘KIDNAPPED AND EXECUTED: 7 year old Palestinian child was kidnapped by a herd of violent Israeli settlers, assaulted and thrown in a water well’.

The tweet was quickly debunked by Israeli publications, which reported that the boy, Qais Abu Ramila, accidentally drowned when he fell into a pool of a water which was formed by a deluge of rain in the city of Beit Hanina.

Tlaib tried to walk back her sharing of the bogus tweet after being roundly criticized by organizations including the Anti-Defamation League.

However, she stopped short of saying sorry for spreading the anti-Semitic tale.

The Congresswoman – who is of Palestinian descent and has been a fierce critic of Israel – came under fire from Twitter users who noted that she failed to offer up a personal apology for her actions.

At the time, the Anti-Defamation League’s CEO Jonathan Goldblatt called on Tlaib to make a personal apology.

‘This is an example of how the blood libel works in 2020,’ he wrote, referring to the anti-Semitic trope perpetuated in the Middle Ages, in which Jewish people were accused of using the blood of Christians during religious rituals.

Goldblatt continued: ‘Rashida Tlaib retweets a vicious lie steeped in centuries-old accusations used to demonize Jews, then says nothing when it’s disproven. An apology is overdue,’ he said.

At the time, Tlaib, 43, retweeted an apology written by Palestinian activist, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, and added: ‘In this era of inaccurate and manipulative news, I will also strive to hold myself to the highest standards for what I share. Know that I always seek truth as we uplift the oppressed and fight for equality, justice, and freedom.’

Last August, Tlaib was involved in a public battle with the Israeli government, which initially blocked her from trying to visit her elderly grandmother who lives in the West Bank.

Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu barred Tlaib’s planned trip to the country – a decision praised by President Trump, who described the Congresswoman as ‘so anti-Israel, so anti-Jewish’.

Israel’s interior minister eventually granted Tlaib visitation on ‘humanitarian grounds’ after she wrote the country a letter vowing to respect any restrictions.

Several days later, however, Tlaib spectacularly reversed her decision, stating: ‘I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in’.