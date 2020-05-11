Former Disneyland employee reveals what celebrity våçisitors were really like

A former Disneyland employee is spilling on what celebrity visitors to the park were really like — and she says ‘diva’ Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon were both ‘awful.’

Nicole Smith, a 31-year-old woman goes by @coliepolieolie21 on TikTok, shared a trio of videos on the platform in which she discussed the many stars she saw in person while working at Disneyland in California.

While some were great — like Will Ferrell, whom she called ‘very nice’ — others were less fun to deal with.

Some stars got Nicole’s seal of approval.

‘Will Ferrell was the very first celebrity I met at my very first shift at Disneyland when I worked at the Haunted Mansion, and he is very cool. A very nice man,’ she said.

Mark Wahlberg was not only nice — he was also just as good looking as she thought he’d be.

‘Can confirm that Mark Wahlberg is just as handsome in person as he is in photographs and he is also a very nice man,’ she said.

Hannah Montana star Jason Earles was also ‘a really nice guy,’ though she thought the 43-year-old was a teenager when she spotted him.

She also had an encounter with the late Kobe Bryant, which was a highlight.

‘He was so sweet and his family was so sweet. They were beautiful and I’m really sad that he’s gone,’ she said.

Nicole didn’t find everyone to be quite so pleasant, though, and seems to have had a particularly bad time with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, whom she encountered on separate occasions.

‘These people are awful,’ she said. ‘I had to deal with both of them separately. She is an absolute diva and he is an absolute diva, and I hope that no cast member has to deal with these monsters ever again.

‘She’s a diva, we all know it… I heard it from many cast members, it’s not just me. She’s just rude. She’s not very friendly,’ she went on. ‘And I love her, and I was really sad about that.

‘Nick Cannon, on the other hand, has zero excuse to be a diva,’ she said, recalling she saw him backstage while he was taping a Christmas parade .

‘He was basically like, “Don’t look at me, don’t talk to me, don’t even breath in my direction,” she said.

Nicole was also not impressed by Bradley Steven Perry, who played Gabe Duncan on the Disney Channel show Good Luck Charlie.

‘This kid was a little a**hole. I did not like him at all,’ she said. While she also saw Leigh-Allyn Baker from the cast, she did not comment on what she was like

She shared other tidbits, too, remembered how Jason Derulo had to write the lyrics to Christmas songs on his hand and that Nicolas Cage is ‘creepy’ and ‘looks like a vampire.’

Ross Lynch visited the park when he was ‘fresh off of Teen Beach Movie’ and ‘he was lovin’ all the attention. He was all over it! And he was very annoying.’

Finally, she was lucky enough to catch some pretty good musical performances.

‘Demi Lovato is also very kind. She was also a great singer live. Loved her,’ she said.

And Mary J. Blige is ‘talented. Brilliant. Amazing. Show-stopping. Queen. She was the nicest person ever and she sings amazing live.’

Nicole’s videos have been watched hundreds of thousands of times — and even earned a reaction video from Good Luck Charlie’s Bradley Steven Perry, who shared his own TikTok showing himself laughing at the criticism.