Former firefighter sues her old department after she was ‘dismissed for provocative Instagram posts’

An ex-firefighter is suing her old department after being fired claiming she was discriminated against because of her gender when she posted ‘provocative pictures’ on social media.

Presley Pritchard, a 27-year-old ex-firefighter paramedic and self-described social media influencer, worked at Evergreen Fire Rescue in Colorado for three years.

The 27-year-old alleges that she was fired in August 2019 for posting pictures of herself on to Instagram, which were deemed too provocative for her superiors.

‘I’m a good medic, I’m a good firefighter! I’ve never, ever once been talked to about my actual job,’ she told VICE.

In a complaint filed at the start of January, suing the company for lost wages, time, money and emotional stress, she alleges EFR dismissed her due to an inherent sexism in the department.

Pritchard, who has 84,900 followers on her Instagram, also alleges multiple instances of sexual harassment during her career.

‘Several male employees in the department have photos of themselves in uniforms and turnouts in front of fire trucks and at the department on their social media accounts,’ Pritchard’s complaint states.

She also alleged that a male colleague shared material recommending genocide on to his social media account but that he was not reprimanded.

In addition to the sexism complaint, she believes she was ‘targeted due to how I looked in my gym attire at a public gym’.

Most of the images on Pritchard’s page show images of herself in firefighting or paramedic gear, along with shots of her working out at the gym.

Her attire varies with some images showing her wearing a sports bra and others a baggy firefighters outfit.

According to the paramedic, EFR ‘does not have a social media policy and never has’.

The department, however, claims Pritchard posted a photo of herself at the scene of an accident, leading to a personal utilization of taxpayer money.

Her behavior is alleged to have violated the clause of ‘engage [ing]in any conduct which would disparage Evergreen.’

They also allege that she took photos of Evergreen facilities and later embossed them on to t-shirts for financial profit.

The department gave Pritchard a five-day ultimatum to remove all company-related content or face termination.

Pritchard poses with fitness equipment, earning money from companies like 1UP Nutrition, Nine Line Apparel and Herbstrong.