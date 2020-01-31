Former Joe Biden aide lashes out at ‘constantly angry’ Bernie Sanders

Moderate Democrats have lashed out at the ‘constantly angry’ Bernie Sanders, branding him a ‘curmudgeon’ and voicing fears about his health as the Vermont senator eyes up victory in the Iowa caucus.

Sanders is boasting of his ‘excellent’ chances in Monday’s first-in-the-nation contest, with polls showing a tight race between him and Joe Biden.

Biden backer Moe Vela has accused Sanders of ‘hubris’ and said he ‘grates’ on many Democrats ‘because he’s constantly angry’.

‘In my opinion, he redefines the word curmudgeon,’ said the former Biden adviser.

A negative ad which began airing in Iowa yesterday features voters who describe Sanders as too liberal to beat Trump and suggest that the 78-year-old candidate is a health liability.

Sanders retorted in an online video that ‘our opponents have endless amounts of money, but we have the people’.

‘You can tell how good I feel by how nervous the establishment is getting,’ Sanders told cheering supporters in Sioux City on Sunday. ‘We’re their worst nightmare.’

‘If we win here in Iowa – and with your help, we have an excellent chance to,’ he said, we’re going to win in New Hampshire, and if we win in New Hampshire, we’re going to win in Nevada, and we’re going to do damn well in South Carolina, and we’re going to win California.’

Polling shows Biden and Sanders in a close race, with Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg also in contention.

Misty Rebik, Sanders’ Iowa state director, said the campaign is concentrating on first-time caucusgoers.

The strategy is a gamble that means devoting lots of resources to people when ‘there’s no record of them showing up.’

Sanders’ campaign has organized on more than 20 university and community college campuses across the state, including by employing paid student interns.

The Bernie campaign has also stepped up its outreach to Hispanic Iowans, hoping to increase the fewer than 3,000 who caucused in 2016.

High turnout may depend on convincing those people that he’s got a better chance of toppling the establishment on his second time seeking the presidency.

The candidate’s predictions of success could generate excitement that may secure the high turnout Sanders needs.

‘It’s smarter politics always to moderate expectations, but I think that Sanders is playing a different game because his core support is going to be there for him no matter what,’ said Zac Petkanas, a veteran of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid.

Sanders’ statements may also be a move to insulate himself if he loses, offering the excuse that last-minute attacks succeeded in blunting his momentum.

‘It happened four years ago. It could happen again,’ said Jonathan Findlay, a 29-year-old arborist in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who is volunteering for Sanders’ campaign.

‘You would hope that the ‘establishment’ would just get behind whatever candidates are popular.

‘They’re trying to play the long game and trying to figure out who can beat Trump.’

Still, many Democrats are irritated by Sanders’ brimming confidence and see him as unable to beat Trump should he make it to November’s general election.

‘For some, it’s the hubris. For some, it’s just the fact that he grates on them because he’s just constantly angry,’ said Vela, the former Biden adviser.

‘In my opinion, he redefines the word curmudgeon.’

Moderate Democrats have long argued that Sanders’ liberal views, which include universal state-funded health care and tuition-free public college, are too extreme.

On Wednesday, a Democratic-aligned super PAC began airing a negative ad against Sanders in Iowa.

Produced by the political arm of Democratic Majority for Israel, it features interviews with voters who describe the Sanders as too liberal and potentially a health liability after his heart attack in October.

The caucus process requires Iowans to pledge their support for their chosen candidate and sometimes stay for hours through multiple rounds of voting.

Sanders’ campaign says that it will have more than one trained precinct captain at all of the 1,700-plus caucus precincts statewide.

The campaign is also training supporters to perform multiple tasks just in case needs change throughout caucus night.

That effort is not unique to Sanders. Zach Wahls, an Iowa state senator, has endorsed Elizabeth Warren and said her campaign has enlisted caucus veterans while employing a staff that understands caucus math.

Wahls said he sees Warren’s edge as the ‘strong crossover appeal’ – an ability to reach both regular caucusgoers and newcomers.

Even as he goads corporate interests and the establishment, Sanders stresses that his agenda is no longer radical and has become a part of the party’s mainstream.

With Sanders stuck in Washington for Trump’s impeachment trial, it has fallen to top supporters including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to make his case in Iowa.

‘I don’t think he’s divisive,’ Ocasio-Cortez said of Sanders. ‘I think he distinguishes himself and that makes people nervous.’

For Stephen Hill, who attended a Sanders rally in Marshalltown, Iowa, a dose of radicalism might be the best way to energize Sanders supporters.

‘We need drastic measures,’ said Hill, a 52-year-old retired soldier. ‘We’ve got to be mean. We can be intellectual but still be aggressive. I’m there. So is Bernie.’