Former LA officer is given a hero’s send off after dying from coronavirus

A former Los Angeles School Police Department officer who died from coronavirus has been given a hero’s sendoff from his old department, as officers escorted his body from the hospital in an emotional procession, video obtained by DailyMail.com shows.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Jackson, 64, died on March 31 following complications from COVID-19, despite a test confirming he had beat the virus in the days before.

The former LASPD officer, who retired in 2013, contracted coronavirus while attending an annual ski trip for the National Brotherhood of Skiers in Sun Valley, Idaho, over the March 6 weekend – where more than 120 others became sick, eight were hospitalized and one other man died.

Jackson’s son Nick shared sob-filled videos of nurses consoling and holding tight to his sister Chanell, who worked at the hospital, while officers stood nearby to escort the van to the morgue.

Another clip shows uniformed officers standing in formation outside the morgue while his father’s body was being brought inside in a show of respect.

Nick, 30, wrote on Facebook: ‘My dad has that big of an impact. We are a strong family. I really feel like this is a dream. I will continue to look out after my family and still will carry on the legacy my dad started. So we’re going to be doing fishing, camping ski/snow trips. We are going to continue to do it all.’

The Los Angeles School Police Department said in a statement: ‘Charles “Chuck” Jackson joined the Los Angeles School Police Department in September 1981 and after 32 years of service, he honorably retired in December 2013.

‘During his career he held several assignments that included, Drew Middle School, Jordan High School, C Watch Patrol, Crenshaw High School, and Los Angeles High School.

‘In the course of his career, Officer Chuck Jackson received a number of Commendations. In 2003, Chuck received a commendation for arresting violent gang members in possession of handguns across from LA High School. March 2005, when he assisted officers to save a mentally unstable woman from harming herself on the freeway.

‘Thank you for over 32 years of law-enforcement service.’

Jackson caught the virus over the March 6 weekend in Blaine County, Idaho while attending the NBS’ 47th annual ski trip.

The outbreak in the upscale ski destination has transformed the idyllic area into a danger zone, reporting the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country, including epicenter New York City.

In the days after the event, several members began posting about feeling sick, as it later emerged that 20 people tested positive for coronavirus, including eight who needed hospitalization and three who were put in intensive care.

Family members of Jackson began posting on Facebook about his condition, saying that on March 15 he had been admitted to the hospital with pneumonia – less than a week after returning from the trip.

By March 19, he was tested for coronavirus but his results hadn’t come in yet.

His son Nick later confirmed his dad got sick from the trip, writing on Facebook: ‘He doesn’t even ski anymore cause of his back.

‘He just loved to travel, be with his friends and was always helping others. From picking up and dropping off the skiers/snowboarders up and down the mountain.

‘He is that kind of person. Making others happy first then worrying about himself later. Here he is coming back from a fun time in Idaho on vacation, he told me all about it. Then got sick all of a sudden and now look.’

On March 21, Jackson tested positive for the virus and was in stable but critical condition, breathing with assistance from a ventilator.

The next day Jackson was approved to be treated with the experimental medication remdesivir, which has been fast-tracked into trials so doctors can administer it for critically ill covid-19 patients.

It was previously used as an experimental Ebola treatment drug.

On March 27, on Jackson’s 10th day in intensive care, his liver and kidneys started to fail and two days later doctors began considering options to put him on dialysis.

Doctors also administered a second coronavirus test, which came back negative, Nick said on March 30. The next day, Jackson passed away.

Sharing video of nurses coming out of the hospital to hug his sister Chanell, Nick said: ‘Her coworkers came out and gave her much needed love.

‘Much respect to these nurses and these officers showing much support and honor to my dad.

‘Chanell and I spoke with the Chief of Police this morning for a good while. My dad has that big of an impact. We are a strong family.

‘Please continue to keep us in your prayers cause I’m telling you we need it “I” need it.

‘My dad was my best friend, he touched so many lives, he helped so many people and I’m just lost right now.’

On Monday, new research shows the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States could come sooner than first predicted given the lockdown and social distancing measures currently in place across much of the country.

Forecasters at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine released updated coronavirus estimates on Sunday that show the pandemic could be over quicker than initially thought and level out as early as June.

The estimated peak day of the US outbreak is expected to occur in 10 days on April 16 with a projected 3,130 deaths that day, the data shows.

Peak resource use for hospitals is predicted to occur on April 15 – the day before the peak death toll – where an estimated 25,000 ventilators, 140,000 beds and 29,000 ICU beds will be needed.

Data shows there will be a shortage of 36,000 hospital beds and 16,000 ICU beds by that day.

As of Monday, there has been nearly 10,000 deaths in the US and more than 337,000 confirmed cases.