Former Liverpool midfielder reveals he was ‘desperate’ to sign for Everton

Don Hutchison played for both Liverpool and Everton in the 1990s.

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison claims he was desperate to move to Merseyside rivals Everton in the 1990s. Hutchison spent four years at Liverpool between 1990 and 1994 before leaving for West Ham. After two years at West Ham, the former Scotland international joined Sheffield United in 1996.

Howard Kendall was Hutchison’s manager at Bramall Lane before returning to Everton for a third spell in charge of the Toffees in 1997. Hutchison says he was desperate to play under Kendall again and pleaded with him to take him to Goodison Park, despite his Liverpool past. In 1998 Hutchison joined Everton and went on to make 75 Premier League appearances for them. The pundit told ESPN FC: “No I was actually desperate to join Everton because I was at Sheffield United at the time who were in the Championship and my previous manager was Howard Kendall, who left Sheffield United for Everton.

“So I was actually on the phone to him every other day [saying] ‘Please can you take me, please can you take me, please can you take me’ and he did. “He look me alongside one or two others so I couldn’t wait to get started there. “Evertonians were brilliant because they knew what type of player I was, I wasn’t going to dangle a leg or be a Fancy Dan No 10 – I was going to put my foot in and get stuck in. “So I was quite confident they would take to me.” How Tottenham could line up if they beat Arsenal to Lovren transfer and two more deals [TRANSFERS]

Hutchison was asked which team he would want to win in a Merseyside derby. The 48-year-old was firstly undecided before stating it would be Everton, if anyone, that he would want to win. “Massively on the fence, massively on the fence,” he said. “If you had to push me and I really had to lean towards one, it would be Everton because I captained Everton.