Former Pats star Rob Gronkowski wins WWE title in WrestleMania debut

Rob Gronkowski has landed the WWE 24/7 title after making his debut in WrestleMania 36.

The ex-New England Patriots star was making his first appearance in the sport following retirement in the NFL.

In 2019, the former tight-end announced his retirement following an ongoing injury hell that ravaged his career.

Gronkowski has been a lifelong fan of wrestling and was invited to host Wrestlemania 36.

But the 30-year-old did more than that, leaping from a ledge as a mass brawl emerged beneath him during the 24/7 title match.

And with several wrestlers dazed from the resulting star jump, Gronk pinned Mojo Rawley to claim the belt.

The former NFL star was beaming as he held the title aloft in an odd turquoise tracksuit.

That was before launching a few stomps to the floored wrestlers before running out of the event.

Gronk is a good friend of Rawley, who also participated in American football.

And Triple H has stated how the Pats legend has mentioned joining the WWE in the past.

He said: “Rob is very close with one of our stars, Mojo Rawley.

“We’ve met a few times, and he’s actually come down to the Performance Center and even done stuff with us at WrestleMania.

“He’s a great guy, an incredible player, and it’s hard not to root for him.

“I’ll be watching him, but that’s also because my wife is a massive Patriots fan.”

“Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it.

“I don’t know if it’s something he’d be seriously interested in, but that’s how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly, the door is open for him at WWE.”