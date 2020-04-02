Formula E looking at new UK venues for London race as track turned into Nightingale Hospital

EXCLUSIVE: The ExCeL Centre has been transformed into the new 4,000-bed Nightingale Hospital in the UK’s fight against coronavirus

Formula E are preparing to move the London E-Prix out of the capital after the race track was transformed into a 4,000-bed hospital.

Officials remain hopeful of racing in the UK this July, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The races on July 25 and 26 were scheduled to be the electric race series’ end-of-season spectacular at the ExCeL Centre in the east of the capital.

But the exhibition facility has now been turned into the emergency Nightingale Hospital, which was incredibly put together in just seven days by the British Army. It is set to open its doors to patients in the coming days.

Formula E are supporting the NHS’s use of the ExCeL and are now looking at options in case they need to change the location of the event.

Organisers are looking at a range of options across the UK, including the use of a permanent track facility such as Silverstone or Brands Hatch.

Formula E traditionally only race on temporary street circuits, meaning modifications would have to be made to any purpose-built track.

The proposed London race is are now being seen as the hopeful resumption of racing – providing international lockdown rules are lifted and all drivers can return to the grid.

Formula E will wait until mid-May to find out if the Nightingale Hospital will still be operational into July and if they have to put their contingency plans into action.

A Formula E spokesperson said: “Formula E and the FIA support ExCeL London in their conversations with the government, NHS England and the Ministry of Defence in regard to the national response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we are already aware, ExCeL London has first-class facilities and both Formula E and the FIA commend them for offering their assistance in a time of need.”