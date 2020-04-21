Fortnite 12.41 update Patch Notes confirmed by Epic Games ahead of Travis Scott Live Event

Epic Games have confirmed some patch notes for today’s new 12.41 update.

Fortnite release the new 12.41 update this morning and whilst fans of the game might have been accustomed to full-on patch notes shared on the game’s blog a few seasons back, that’s not really the case anymore.

In fact, discovering what’s different about the game with each update feels more complex than ever.

It’s not that Fortnite isn’t transparent anymore, it’s just a bit more fiddly.

Now patch notes are shared, occasionally on the games Trello board.

In the case of today’s update, Epic Games Fortnite Status page has told players that known issues addressed by v12.41 can be seen on the Trello page.

So to make things easy, we’ve listed them all underneath for you.

Now we just have to wait for that Travis Scott event later this week.

General Issues –

Issue – Midas’ Golden Touch appearing in low resolution on weapon Wraps.

Description – Weapons affected by Midas’ Golden touch will appear to be in low resolution while equipped.

Battle Royale Issues –

Issue – UI disappears if cancelling Ready Up while spectating.

Description – Players on controller may get stuck spectating with no UI if their “Ready Up” is cancelled.

The further two issues listed below, have not , been fixed:

Issue – “Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge not tracking progress.

Description – Skye’s “Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge may not track progress.

Issue – Local Challenges not appearing when entering new area

Description – Local Challenges may not appear on-screen when players enter a new area.

Creative Issues –

Issue – Double-clicking item in the Chest tab may cause the game to crash.

Description – A crash may occur after double-clicking on an item in the Chest tab,

Save the World Issues –

No issues related to Save the World have been fixed.

Mobile Issues –

Issue – Loading into “My Island” in Creative mode may cause Fortnite to freeze.

Description – We’re investigating an issue that is causing Fortnite to freeze when loading into “My Island” in creative mode.