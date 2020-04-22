Fortnite Deadpool pants: How to salute Deadpool’s pants in Fortnite

THE Challenge of the century has arrived, and now gamers can finally Salute Deadpool’s pants in Fortnite.

Fortnite has been updated with brand new Week 9 Challenges that pits you against the epic task of finding shorts and saluting Deadpool’s pants. The prize is a new variant of the recently released Deadpool skin, so this is something for Battle Pass gamers to look for. And if you’re stuck inside during Fortnite Week 9, now’s your chance to find Deadpool’s Shorts and Salute Deadpool’s Pants to unlock new X-Force content.

The first step, as with all these special challenges, is to go to Deadpool’s computer at the character’s HQ. This can be found in the vent on the right side of the main menu, along with the current Challenge List. Checking in to the computer will highlight the two new Deadpool Challenges that can be completed this week. This latest challenge has been unlocked and is part of the latest content released for Fortnite Week 9. It includes tracking down item locations and saluting Deadpool’s Pants with an emote wherever you might find them. So the first step is to make sure you have an Emote in your inventory before heading out.

Having completed this task, you can find Deadpool’s Pants on the roof of the Sweaty Sands hotel. It’s located at the highest point on the roof, and the hotel itself is found close to the B-3 Grid position in the Fortnite map. The Deadpool pants will be flying from a flagpole and you will just need to head over to them and activate your emote. This will serve as the salute needed and should complete this part of the Fortnite Week 9 Challenge. For those wondering how to perform an emote, you should be able to access the option by pressing the B button on your keyboard, or pressing d-pad down on your controller.