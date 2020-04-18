Fortnite Deadpool Pants Location: Where To Salute Deadpool’s Pants for X-Force Skin

Fortnite fans need to find Deadpool’s pants in the game and salute them if they wish to unlock the new X-Force skin

Two weeks back the Battle Pass exclusive Deadpool skin arrived in Fortnite. One week ago, players were able to pick up an unmasked skin for the Marvel hero.

You might think Epic Games would be done with the character after that, but players have yet another skin variant to pick up today should they feel so inclined.

First up, if you missed the original news here’s a quick recap from Epic Games:

“No more stalling. It’s time to make the Chimichangas! Deadpool is finally here, and he’s taken over the Yacht (sorry Meowscles). Show up as the infamous Merc with a Mouth himself with the Deadpool Outfit — available now exclusively as part of the Chapter 2 – Season 2 Battle Pass!

“You can unlock Deadpool by completing the mercenary’s Week 7 favor Challenges: finding two of his Akimbo Pistols and bringing them to him (note that the Deadpool Outfit can be unlocked even if you haven’t completed any of Deadpool’s previous Challenges).”





Now, in week 9, Fortnite fans can pick up a new skin for the Merc with a Mouth, only this time wearing his X-Force costume.

You can take a look at this skin, just above.

However, Epic Games won’t just give you this skin, they want to make you work for it by completing some new Week 9 challenges.

Players will need to Find Deadpool’s shorts and then Salute Deadpool’s pants.

Thankfully, we’re here to help talk you through them, starting with where to find Deadpool’s pants and how to salute them!

This week, players need to go to Sweaty Sands where they should find Deadpool’s pants flying like a flag from one of the tallest buildings.

You should see the right away, but just in case, they’re on the eastern most side of the complex.

Be prepared for a fight when you land as there will plenty more players landing in this location.

You may not come out of it alive, but as long as you interact with the pants and salute accordingly before you die, then what does it matter?

Assuming you’ve found his pants, then you should now have his fancy new skin. Enjoy!