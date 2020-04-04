Fortnite Deadpool Phone Booth and Portapotty locations & Deadpool Challenge guide

Fortnite is asking players to enter Portapotties and Phonebooths in order to complete this week’s challenge

We’re officially into Week 7 of Fortnite’s latest season, and we finally have the most meta of superheroes on the island.

In order to unlock the Merc with the Mouth’s in-game skin, you simply need to complete the Week 7 challenges – not the myriad other tasks that have come beforehand (thankfully!)

One of the new challenges players are going to have to complete will require wannabe superheroes to enter a Phone Booth or Portapotty so they can change their clothes and become Deadpool himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Deadpool Challenge in Fortnite Week 7.

Phone Booths: These can typically be found in all the five newest points of interest that were added along with the current season, as well as in some of the secret bases.

To enter, simply interact with it.

Here’s where you can find them:

• At the Grotto, in the Henchmen base

• At The Rig

• At The Agency Building.

Portapotties: Entering the Portapotty can be done by interacting and ‘Hiding’

Here’s where you can find them:

• South of Frenzy Farm

• Trailer park east of Frenzy Farm

• East of Weeping Woods

Good luck!