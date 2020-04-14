Fortnite Deadpool pool floaty LOCATION: Unlock unmasked Deadpool skin variant

Fortnite fans can now complete the Deadpool challenges.

As predicted, the Pool Floaty is found in Skye’s chamber within the HQ below.

The Fortnite Deadpool challenges have been a real highlight of Season 2.

Epic Games has released a couple of Deadpool challenges every week during the latest season of Fortnite.

Over the course of the season, fans have been tasked with vandalising posters, finding milk cartons and destroying toilets.

It all seemingly culminated with last week’s challenges, which finally unlocked the Deadpool skin.

However, in a surprise move, Epic Games continues to release additional Deadpool challenges for Week 8.

The Week 8 Deadpool challenges unlock the unmasked variant for the character skin.

The challenges task players with finding Deadpool’s pool floaty, and dancing at Deadpool’s Yacht Party.

If you’re struggling to find Deadpool’s Pool Floaty, then read on for the location of this latest character item.