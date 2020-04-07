Fortnite Deadpool skin unlocks TOMORROW, week 7 challenge reward

FORTNITE Deadpool skin will be unlocking soon, with the secret Battle Pass skin becoming available after the week 7 challenges go live.
The official Deadpool Twitter account has teased Fortnite fans about the skin’s upcoming release.
The Fortnite Deadpool skin will unlock on Friday April 3 after the week 7 Deadpool challenges become available.
And ahead of the Fortnite Deadpool skin launch the Merc with a Mouth’s Twitter posted: “Starting tomorrow, I’M crashing this party.
“There’ll be music, tacos, and a whole lotta Deadpool.
“Trust me, you don’t want to miss this.”
Alongside the message was an image of the Fortnite yacht which has been defaced by Deadpool.
Fortnite Deadpool skin will be available soon, with the secret Battle Pass reward unlocking after the week 7 challenges go live.
Today (Thursday April 2) the Fortnite Skye’s Adventure challenges will go live with the Fortnite Deadpool week 7 challenges available tomorrow.
If you’ve been completing the Fortnite Deadpool challenges every week so far then you’ll just need to complete one week 7 task to get the skin.
And thanks to leaks we know what will be the Fortnite Deadpool week 7 challenges.
Here are the Fortnite Deadpool week 7 challenges…
• Find Deadpool’s 2 pistols
• Enter a Phone Booth or Portapotty to become the Super-est of Superheroes
You will just need to complete one of these Fortnite Deadpool challenges to unlock the Fortnite Deadpool secret skin.
However, this won’t be it for the Fortnite Deadpool challenges with week 8 challenges also leaking.
Completing any one of the Fortnite Deadpool week 8 challenges will unlock another skin style that shows Wade Wilson’s face.
Here are the leaked Fortnite Deadpool week 8 challenges…
• Find Deadpool’s pool floaty
• Dance at Deadpool’s Yacht Party
Leaks have indicated that when Deadpool launches in Fortnite the Merc with a Mouth will announce his arrival by taking over the Yacht.
Which would then tie into next week’s Fortnite week 8 Deadpool challenges.
Leaks have also revealed that the Battle Bus will be getting a Deadpool makeover as will supply drops which will feature Deadpool’s face on the balloon.
You will need to have completed Fortnite Deadpool challenges from previous weeks to unlock the Fortnite Deadpool week 7 challenges.
And to have access to the Fortnite Deadpool challenges you need to have purchased a chapter 2 season 2 Battle Pass.
Here is a full list of the Fortnite Deadpool challenges so far, prior to week 7 and 8…
• Find Deadpool’s letter to Epic Games
• Don’t thank the bus driver
• Find Deadpool’s milk carton
• Find Deadpool’s chimichangas around HQ
• Find Deadpool’s toilet plunger
• Destroy toilets
• Find Deadpool’s katanas
• Destroy opponent’s structures
• Find Deadpool’s stuffed unicorn
• Embrace the rainbow by visiting the red, yellow, green, blue and purple bridges in Fortnite
This week will also see the Skye’s Adventure Fortnite challenges go live, which leaked before they became active in the Battle Pass.
Here is a full list of the Fortnite Skye’s Adventure challenges for the chapter 2 season 2 Battle Pass…
• Search chests at Spy Bases (0/7/)
• Deal damage to players with SMGs or Pistols (0/400)
• Mark an Uncommon, Rare and Epic Item (0/1)
• Collect 75 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (0/3)
• Hide in a Creepin’ Cardboard at the Box Factory (0/1)
• Consume Foraged Items at Weeping Woods or The Orchard (0/10)
• Visit The Shark, Rapid’s Rest and Gorgeous Gorge (0/1)
• Escape a Vault using a secret passage (0/1)
• Visit Skye’s Coastal Campsties (0/3)
• Pull a player or Henchman with a Harpoon Gun (0/1)