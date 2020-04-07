Fortnite Deadpool skin unlocks TOMORROW, week 7 challenge reward

The official Deadpool Twitter account has teased Fortnite fans about the skin’s upcoming release.

The Fortnite Deadpool skin will unlock on Friday April 3 after the week 7 Deadpool challenges become available.

And ahead of the Fortnite Deadpool skin launch the Merc with a Mouth’s Twitter posted: “Starting tomorrow, I’M crashing this party.

“There’ll be music, tacos, and a whole lotta Deadpool.

“Trust me, you don’t want to miss this.”

Alongside the message was an image of the Fortnite yacht which has been defaced by Deadpool.

Fortnite Deadpool skin will be available soon, with the secret Battle Pass reward unlocking after the week 7 challenges go live.

Today (Thursday April 2) the Fortnite Skye’s Adventure challenges will go live with the Fortnite Deadpool week 7 challenges available tomorrow.

If you’ve been completing the Fortnite Deadpool challenges every week so far then you’ll just need to complete one week 7 task to get the skin.