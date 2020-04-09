Fortnite Deadpool week 7 challenges – How to find Deadpool’s 2 pistols

FORTNITE Deadpool week 7 challenges have gone live, with find Deadpool’s 2 pistols one of the new Battle Pass tasks.
Fortnite Deadpool week 7 challenges have gone live, with the Deadpool skin also unlocking.
If you have been completing the Fortnite Deadpool challenges on a weekly basis then you will just need to complete one week 7 task to get the Deadpool skin.
And we have the exact locations you need to find Deadpool’s 2 pistols in Fortnite.
You will be able to find Deadpool’s 2 pistols in the Fortnite Battle Pass screen.
One of these Deadpool pistols will be underneath the table where the Agents have all gathered, the other one will be in Meowscles Agents tab by the barbell.
You can find pictures in this article showing the exact locations you need to solve the Fortnite Deadpool’s 2 pistols challenge.
The locations needed to solve the Fortnite find Deadpool’s 2 pistols challenge were revealed in a post by YouTuber InTheLittleWood.
The Fortnite Deadpool week 7 challenges went live on Friday April 3. But that won’t be it for the Fortnite Deadpool challenges.
Leaks have revealed that next Friday the Fortnite Deadpool week 8 challenges will unlock, with the reward being a new style for the Deadpool skin.
This Fortnite Deadpool skin style will show Wade Wilson unmasked.
In case you’re wondering, here is a list of the leaked Fortnite Deadpool challenges for week 7 and week 8…
• Find Deadpool’s 2 pistols
• Enter a Phone Booth or Portapotty to become the Super-est of Superheroes
• Find Deadpool’s pool floaty
• Dance at Deadpool’s Yacht Party