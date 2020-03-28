Fortnite down: Server Status update as Epic Games confirm login issues and shut down

: Epic Games has announced that it is monitoring a problem with Fortnite servers going down tonight in the UK and in other locations globally.

All major Fortnite Battle core services have been affected, meaning that gamers may have a hard time logging into their accounts and completing matchmaking.

A message from Epic Games explains: “We’re currently investigating issues with logins, matchmaking, the Item Shop, parties/friends/messaging, and game services. We’ll provide an update when these are resolved.”

It’s unclear what has caused tonight’s unscheduled outage or how long it might last on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile.

: Epic Games has confirmed that they will be shutting down Fortnite servers today to make way for a new update. Patch 12.20 was announced earlier this week and details remain pretty thin on the ground on what it might contain. There are reports that Epic Games are preparing to release a new vehicle into the game. Nothing has been officially confirmed by the dev team yet but there are rumours that today’s content update will be important.